India coronavirus numbers explained: Scare in Andhra, second day with over 10,000 cases

India Coronavirus Cases: For the second successive day on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 10,000 new cases of novel Coronavirus. It’s a feat that not even Maharashtra has achieved till now. However, Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported more than 11,000 cases, the highest that any state has discovered in a day, and reclaimed its position as the highest contributor of Coronavirus cases in the country.
A day earlier, on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh had reported more cases than Maharashtra, the first time it had happened since the infection started spreading in Maharashtra in the middle of March.
East Godavari district, the centre of the spread in Andhra Pradesh, alone has more than 19,000 positive cases now. Its numbers have doubled in the last one week. But the disease has established itself in the other parts of the state as well.
Almost every district has been reporting large number of cases these days. Anantpur, Kurnool, Guntur, and West Godavari all have more than 10,000 cases each, while Vishakhapatnam and Chittoor are getting there. (Did Andhra squander early advantages?)
Andhra Pradesh looks set to overtake Delhi on Friday, and become the state with the third highest caseload in the country.
As on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh had more than 1.30 lakh cases, that was growing at more than 10,000 every day, while Delhi had 1.34 lakh cases. Delhi has been adding barely 1,000 to 1,200 new cases every day for almost a month now. It is the only state right now which has a growth rate of less than one per cent.
Covid-19 vaccine tracker, July 31: Oxford, Johnson & Johnson vaccines prevent infection in monkeys
Top ten states with maximum caseload:
|STATE
|TOTAL POSITIVE
|NEW CASES
|TOTAL RECOVERIES
|DEATHS
|Maharashtra
|411,798
|11,147
|248,615
|14,729
|Tamil Nadu
|239,978
|5,864
|178,178
|3,838
|Delhi
|134,403
|1,093
|119,724
|3,936
|Andhra Pradesh
|130,557
|10,167
|60,024
|1,281
|Karnataka
|118,632
|6,128
|46,694
|2,238
|Uttar Pradesh
|81,309
|3,975
|46,803
|1,587
|West Bengal
|67,692
|2,434
|46,256
|1,536
|Telangana
|62,703
|1,986
|45,388
|519
|Gujarat
|60,285
|1,159
|44,074
|2,418
|Bihar
|48,001
|2,082
|31,673
|285
The steadily rising recovery rate in Delhi has gone over 89 per cent, the highest in the country. There just about 10,700 people who are currently sick with the disease in the capital right now.
Amongst other states, Bihar looks set to touch the 50,000 figure on Friday. If that happens, Bihar would have seen its total number of cases grow by five times in this month. Bihar has over 48,000 cases now, after it added more than 2,000 new ones on Thursday. Only Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have shown greater increase in their numbers. The numbers in Andhra Pradesh have grown more than eight times in July, while that for Karnataka has increased by seven times. Karnataka has a total caseload of 1.18 lakh.
Across the country, more than 55,000 new infections were detected on Thursday. It was only on Wednesday, that the 50,000-mark was breached for the first time. More than 10.5 lakh people have recovered, while over 35,000 people have died. The death toll is now increasing by more than 7,00 every day.
