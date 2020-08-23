India Coronavirus Numbers Explained: Journey from 25 to 30 lakh cases has taken eight days

At a testing centre in New Delhi (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

India Coronavirus Cases: With nearly 70,000 new cases detected on Friday, the number of confirmed infections of novel Coronavirus crossed has crossed the three-million mark now. It has taken just eight days for the number of confirmed infections to increase from 25 lakh to 30 lakh.

But it is the first time that the number of days taken to add five lakh cases has remained stagnant. The journey from 20 lakh to 25 lakh cases was also made in eight days. Before that, every five lakh milestone had been coming in lesser number of days.

Milestone Date crossed Number of days 1 lakh 18-May — 5 lakh 26-June 39 10 lakh 16-July 20 15 lakh 28-July 12 20 lakh 6-August 9 25 lakh 14-August 8 30 lakh 22-August 8

Simultaneously, the number of active cases, those who are yet to recover from the disease, also crossed seven lakh on Friday. The active cases are increasing at a much slower rate, because, these days, almost 90 per cent of the new cases every day is getting compensated by the people who are being declared recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, there seems to be an extended resurgence of the epidemic in Punjab. The state is adding new cases at the fastest rate in the country right now. The growth rate of 4.41 per cent per day (7-day compounded daily growth rate) is significantly higher than the national rate of 2.34 per cent.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

With nearly 70,000 new cases detected on Friday, the number of confirmed infections of novel Coronavirus crossed has crossed the three-million mark now With nearly 70,000 new cases detected on Friday, the number of confirmed infections of novel Coronavirus crossed has crossed the three-million mark now

The number of confirmed cases in the state has crossed 40,000 now. More than 70 per cent of this, close to 29,000 cases, have been detected in the last one month. With more than 1,000 deaths so far, Punjab also has among the highest death rates in the country.

In an attempt to contain the growth of cases, Punjab has still been implementing weekend lockdowns, but it hasn’t been very effective. State chief minister Amarinder Singh has said if the growth did not come down in the next week, some “stringent steps” would have to be initiated from September. After an initial burst of cases, mainly triggered by the return of devotees from Nanded in Maharashtra, the epidemic had slowed down to a remarkable extent in Punjab. The new cases being detected had fallen into single digits at that point. But the cases have been climbing up very fast in the last one and half months.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 671,942 14,492 480,114 21,995 Tamil Nadu 373,410 5,980 313,280 6,420 Andhra Pradesh 345,216 10,276 252,638 3,189 Karnataka 271,876 7,330 184,568 4,631 Uttar Pradesh 182,456 5,217 131,295 2,867 Delhi 160,016 1,412 144,138 4,284 West Bengal 135,596 3,232 104,959 2,737 Bihar 119,909 2,238 95,372 601 Telangana 101,865 2,474 78,735 744 Assam 89,468 1,559 67,641 234

In Delhi, which has seen a remarkable turnaround in the epidemic situation, the decline in the cases, which had been continuing for more than a month and a half, seems to have halted for the time being. The daily detection of cases, after falling below 1,000 earlier this month, has been going up a little bit.

Coronavirus Explained Journey from 25 to 30 lakh covid cases in India has taken eight days

Covid-19 vaccine candidates in Cuba, North Korea, Taiwan

Pfizer vaccine: what trials have found, and the implications of the results Click here for more

Between 1,200 and 1,400 new cases are being reported from the city every day. Also, the number of new cases are once again higher than the number of people being recovered. As a result, the number of active cases have also been going up slowly. The number of deaths in the city, however, has remained low for quite some time. In the last two weeks, there have been only two occasions, when more than 20 deaths have been reported from the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd