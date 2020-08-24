India coronavirus numbers explained: Dip in Andhra cases, growth rate below 3 per cent

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, Telangana (AP)

India Coronavirus Cases: After nearly two months of very rapid growth, the novel Coronavirus epidemic in Andhra Pradesh finally seems on its way to stabilisation. For the first time since the end of May, the growth rate of cases in the state has gone below three per cent per day.

The state is still adding between 8,000 and 10,000 new cases every day, next only to Maharashtra, but it no longer represents a very high growth rate. The state had touched almost ten per cent growth about a month ago.

The sustained rise in the number of cases has meant that every district in the state has at least 15,000 confirmed cases. The worst affected East Godavari district now has almost 50,000 infected. It is the largest caseload in any non-metro, non-tier one city in the country. In fact, the only competition to East Godavari district, which has the coastal town of Kakinada and Rajamundhry as its main urban centres, is coming from sister cities in its own state. Kurnool (with 39,000 cases), Anantpur (35,000) and Guntur (30,000) all have very high caseloads compared to their size and population.

Despite the significant slowdown, Andhra Pradesh is still poised to overtake Tamil Nadu and become the state with the second-highest caseload within a week or two. Andhra Pradesh has 3.53 lakh confirmed cases as of now, while Tamil Nadu has 3.79 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,450 new cases on Sunday, which was the highest in more than a month. In the last few days, the number of fresh infections in the Capital has begun to rise again, though the increase is not huge. The daily numbers had been falling steadily in Delhi for more than a month, and had dipped below 1,000 earlier this month, but that level was not sustained for a long time. In the last one week, the city has consistently reported more than 1,200 cases, and this has been more than the number of who are recovering every day. As a result, the number of active cases in the city is now close to 12,000, after having briefly fallen below 10,000 at the start of this month.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 682,383 10,441 488,271 22,570 Tamil Nadu 379,385 5,975 319,327 6,517 Andhra Pradesh 353,111 7,895 260,087 3,282 Karnataka 277,814 5,938 189,564 4,699 Uttar Pradesh 187,781 5,325 135,613 2,926 Delhi 161,466 1,450 145,388 4,300 West Bengal 138,870 3,274 108,007 2,794 Bihar 122,156 2,247 98,454 610 Telangana 106,091 1,842 82,411 761 Assam 90,740 1,272 70,900 242

Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, Ballari in Karnataka, Ganjam in Odisha, Aurangabad in Maharashtra, North 24 Paraganas in West Bengal are some of the other tier-2 and tier-3 towns with very high caseloads.

Bihar, which has over 1.22 lakh people infected with the virus, is also beginning to show signs of a slowdown. Its growth rate has dropped to 2.3 per cent per day, after remaining over 4.5 per cent during the first half of this month.

On Sunday, more than 61,000 new cases were detected across the country, a drop from the near 70,000-level that was maintained through most of last week. Again, this could be because of the drop in the testing number, which falls sharply during the weekends. On Friday, India had tested more than one million samples, its highest so far. But it fell to just about 8 lakh on Saturday, and further to 6 lakh on Sunday.

More than 23.38 lakh people, or about 75.27 per cent of those who have so far been infected, have already recovered from the disease. With 836 deaths reported on Sunday, the death count in the country has now gone past 57,500.

