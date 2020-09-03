India coronavirus numbers explained: Why over 1,000 daily deaths could be the new normal

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE kit shifts a patient from an ambulance to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

India coronavirus cases: Six times in the last ten days, the number of coronavirus related deaths in the country has exceeded 1,000, indicating that this would now be the new normal.

Apart from Maharashtra, which continues to report the maximum number of deaths every day, large number of deaths are being reported from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and increasingly now from Punjab, which has relatively lesser number of infected people.

On Wednesday, Punjab reported more than 100 deaths for the first time. Before this, it had been reporting between 40 and 60 deaths every day, which too is relatively high for states with comparable number of infected people. Punjab has about 57,000 confirmed infections and 15,000 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam all have higher number of confirmed infections, most of them having higher number of active cases as well, but their daily death count has been in the 20s and 30s, or even less.

The Punjab government has said that the higher death count has been a result of delayed diagnosis because people were avoiding going to the doctor till the situation became serious.

“As many as 67 per cent of all Covid deaths were due to patients reporting at the health facility for the first time after suffering severe signs and symptoms… these cases then become difficult to manage, leading to fatality,” state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

“Even symptomatic persons with co-morbidities have not been reporting to the healthcare facilities till the disease becomes acute. This is the cause of maximum Covid deaths being among patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabities, hypertension, heart and kidney disease… more than 50 per cent of the Covid deaths in the state have been among diabetics,” Sidhu said.

He said some of the reluctance of the people to visit healthcare facilities and get themselves tested was a result of fear-mongering and false propaganda.

Maharashtra has been reporting between 300 and 400 deaths every day, sometimes even higher. But almost 40 per cent of this is from previous days. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the other two states that are consistently reporting more than 100 deaths every day. The death count in Karnataka was relatively low till middle of July, but it has shot up sharply after that. In August, there were only six days when the state reported less than 100 deaths.

Amongst the top ten states with maximum caseloads, Assam Bihar and Telangana have surprisingly low death counts. In fact, Assam has reported only 323 deaths, and with more than 1.15 lakh cases, it has a case fatality ratio of 0.28 per cent, the lowest in the country for any major state.

The daily death count is likely to increase further in the coming week because of the sharp rise in the number of infections that we are witnessing right now. People whose deaths are being reported right now are from the batch which would have been found to be infected at least ten days ago. At that time, India was discovering between 60,000 and 70,000 new cases every day. In the last one week, this number has gone up substantially, being well over 75,000 on most days.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases crossed the 80,000 figure for the first time. Almost 84,000 new infections were discovered, taking the total number of infected people in the country to 38.53 lakh.

Maharashtra touched a new high on Wednesday, finding almost 17,500 new cases, and so did Karnataka, which reported close to 10,000 cases.

