India Covid-19 numbers explained, September 1: Pune now is ground zero

Policemen wearing masks set up barricades on Shivaji road and reroute traffic, in Pune, on August 31, 2020. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

India coronavirus cases: As expected, Pune overtook Delhi on Monday to become the city with the largest number of people infected with the novel Coronavirus. The city, which had recorded one of the earliest cases of coronavirus infections in the country, now has more than 1.75 lakh people who have been infected at some point.

Pune has been reporting the largest number of cases every day, between 2,000 and 3,000, for the last couple of weeks. District officials say this was the result of enhanced testing, and it was only normal that the cases would rise because of that, before stabilising, and hopefully, reducing.

A recent serological survey in Pune had revealed that in some pockets of the city, more than 50 per cent of the people might already have been infected with the disease, though most of these were asymptomatic cases and were never detected. This is the highest disease prevalence detected in any city through serological surveys. More than 50 per cent prevalence in a population group would imply a slowdown in the transmission rate, meaning fewer people should be getting the infection every day. This slowdown is still to begin in the Pune city, however.

Also read | What do the Mumbai, Delhi and Pune serosurvey results imply?

The city has already been having the highest number of active cases in the last few weeks, indicating that a large proportion of infections have been recent. That also shows that the epidemic is still on the ascendant in the city. Pune has more than 50,000 active cases , much more than Mumbai (about 20,000), or Delhi (about 15,000) or Chennai (about 13,000).

Interestingly, the five cities with the maximum number of infected people account for almost one third of all coronavirus related deaths in the country (see table below).

Top five cities with maximum caseloads Top five cities with maximum caseloads

After five days of more than 75,000 detections of new infections, Monday saw a significant drop in the daily numbers. Less than 70,000 new cases were discovered in the country, and once again this looks like a result of the usual dip in testing numbers on Sunday. Almost every state that was reporting very high numbers in the last five days, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, saw their numbers going down.

The daily rise in The daily rise in Covid-19 cases in India

Assam bucked this trend and reported its highest single day rise till now. The state has only recently broke through the top ten states with maximum caseloads. On Monday, it discovered more than 3,200 new cases, to take the total number of infections to 1.09 lakh. The state has a surprisingly low death count however. It has reported only 306 coronavirus related deaths so far, giving it a death rate of 0.28 per cent which is the lowest in the country for any major state.

Top 10 states with maximum caseload Top 10 states with maximum caseload

