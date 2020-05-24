India coronavirus numbers explained: Slowdown in some trouble spots

Migrant workers at GT Road in Ghaziabad (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Migrant workers at GT Road in Ghaziabad (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

While India continues to add more and more number of new novel Coronavirus infections every day, a definite slowdown is observable in some of the earlier troubled states.

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have more than 6,000 confirmed cases each and are still contributing a significant number of new cases, but there is a noticeable decline in their growth rates for the last couple of weeks. Their growth rates have fallen comfortably below the national level.

WEBINAR: How badly bruised is India’s economy? E-Xplained with Dr Rathin Roy [@emergingroy] , Director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, on challenges, options and trade-offs in the medium to long term 7 PM | May 26, 2020 Register here: https://t.co/p6E6Tc1vXO pic.twitter.com/by2SeRoevQ — Express Explained (@ieexplained) May 22, 2020

Gujarat, in particular, has been showing an interesting trend. In the last three weeks, the number of new infections reported by the state every day have fallen very neatly into the 300-400 bracket. Only one unusual spike was observed during this period, on May 16, when the state had reported over 1,000 cases, but that was because it had added more than 700 cases that were discovered during a week-long special drive to detect infections among those considered to be high-risk groups.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have also been reporting very steady numbers, between 150 and 300 infections every day.

The increase in the number of new infections is, therefore, driven by Maharashtra, and for the time being, by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Maharashtra, which had about one-fifth of India’s entire caseload two months ago, now accounts for more than one-third of all confirmed infections in the country. In the last ten days, however, it has contributed more than 40 per cent of India’s new infections.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

For the last one week, Maharashtra has been adding more than 2,000 cases every day. On Saturday, it had 47,190 confirmed infections which was more than 36 per cent of the national caseload of nearly 1.3 lakh.

Tamil Nadu, by its standards, has also been reporting large number of cases for the last few days, and is now comfortably ahead of Gujarat as the state with the second-highest caseload. Tamil Nadu had 15,512 cases on Saturday.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 47,190 2,608 13,404 1,577 Tamil Nadu 15,512 759 7,491 103 Gujarat 13,669 396 6,169 829 Delhi 12,910 591 6,267 231 Rajasthan 6,629 248 3,681 160 Madhya Pradesh 6,371 201 3,267 281 Uttar Pradesh 6,017 282 3,406 155 West Bengal 3,459 127 1,281 269 Andhra 2,561 47 1,778 56 Bihar 2394 228 629 11

While Gujarat has shown a decline in the growth rate of new infections, there is no let-up in the number of people dying in the state. Gujarat has one of the highest case-fatality ratio in the country. So far, 829 people infected with novel Coronavirus have died in the state. In comparison, Tamil Nadu, which now has a higher number of cases, has recorded the death of only 103 people. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been reporting far lesser number of deaths now than they were doing a few days ago.

Coronavirus Explained Flying on Monday or later? Answers to questions you might have

In pregnant women with Covid, injuries in placenta

Why the WHO's response to Covid is under review Click here for more

In Bihar, where the infection numbers have been rising very rapidly in the last couple of weeks, there haven’t been too many novel Coronavirus related deaths. It has reported just 11 deaths till now, while Andhra Pradesh, which has a similar caseload, has had 56 deaths.

Chhattisgarh is the only state with more than 100 confirmed cases that has not reported even a single death till now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd