India coronavirus numbers explained: A third of Delhi’s cases added this week

India Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases: In the last one week, Delhi has emerged one of the biggest point of concern in the efforts to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus epidemic, reporting large number of cases as well as deaths. The city state added 16,292 new cases of infection in the past one week, which is almost one third of its entire caseload of 53,116. During this time, it has reported more than 800 deaths as well, many of which happened much earlier, but had remained uncounted.

Only Maharashtra has added more number of cases, and reported more deaths, during this time. But Maharashtra has a caseload which is about 2.5 times that of Delhi and its growth rate is very slow. Delhi, on the other hand, happens to be one of the fastest growing states. Only seven states right now have a growth rate (seven-day compounded daily growth rate) higher than that of Delhi, and except Haryana and Telangana, all these states have relatively insignificant caseloads.

The Home Ministry has now directed that all infected persons in Delhi would have to mandatorily undergo at least five days of institutional quarantine, apparently because home quarantine was not giving effective results. It is not clear as of now whether those already in home quarantine would be moved to institutional facilities, or the new rule would be applied only on fresh cases of infection. Delhi government had so far been prescribing home quarantine to patients who were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms. Many other states, including Maharashtra, are doing the same.

However, this is likely to put further pressure on already strained health resources of the state. Delhi currently has more than 27,500 active cases, of which about 10,500 are in home isolation. It has a total of 17,279 beds in hospitals, and dedicated COVID health centres, out of which 7,165, about 41 per cent, occupied. If all the patients currently in home quarantine in Delhi, are moved to institutional facilities, the entire existing bed infrastructure would be exhausted.

Neighbouring Haryana is another state that added more than one-third of its entire caseload in just last one week. The state discovered 3,409 cases during this time to take its total number of infections to 9,743, and move into the top ten list of states with maximum caseloads. Haryana’s growth rate has come down from a peak of about 12 per cent two weeks ago, to less than seven per cent now, but even that is significantly higher than the national growth rate, that has remained below four per cent even as the number of cases have continued to rise.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 124,331 3,827 62,773 5,893 Tamil Nadu 54,449 2,115 30,271 666 Delhi 53,116 3,137 23,569 2,035 Gujarat 26,198 538 18,167 1,619 Uttar Pradesh 16,594 809 9,995 507 Rajasthan 14,043 299 10,884 333 West Bengal 13,090 355 7,303 529 Madhya Pradesh 11,582 156 8,748 495 Haryana 9,743 525 4,889 144 Karnataka 8,281 337 5,210 128

On Friday, more than 14,000 new cases were detected, the highest on any single day so far, taking India’s total caseload to over 3.95 lakh. Of these, at least 2.13 lakh have already recovered from the disease, while close to 13,000 people have died so far. Last three days have been a new peak every day, in terms of new cases being detected. On Wednesday, the new cases crossed 12,000 figure for the first time and on Thursday, it went beyond 13,000 for the first time.

