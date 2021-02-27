India coronavirus numbers explained, Feb 27: Pune overtakes Bengaluru to become second worst hit city after Delhi

India coronavirus numbers, cases explained: The recent surge in coronavirus infections has seen Pune re-emerge as the city with the second highest number of confirmed cases, overtaking Bengaluru, after a gap of nearly four months.

Pune district now has over 4.06 lakh confirmed cases, while Bengaluru has more than 4.04 lakh. Delhi, with more than 6.38 lakh cases, is, obviously, quite far ahead. For the last four consecutive days, and on six occasions in the last eight days, Pune has reported more than 1,000 cases, the highest for any city in the country. Bengaluru and Delhi are, these days, reporting cases in the lower hundreds.

Meanwhile, Punjab has begun to show a sharp rise in its coronavirus numbers. The state has reported more than 500 new cases for the last three days, and on Friday, this number reached 622, which is the highest this year. Though, at its peak, Punjab has even reported more than 2,500 cases a day, this level has not been reached since the second week of December. There has been an increase in the number of deaths as well. The daily death toll is back in double digits.

Compared to the start of this month, Punjab has seen its number of active cases grow more than any other state except Maharashtra. The active cases have almost doubled during this time, from about 2,100 to more than 4,200 now, when most of the cases are continuing to see a steady decline in their active cases. Most of the new cases are being reported from Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts.

The state has not brought back any restrictions yet, but the Chandigarh Union Territory administrator VP Singh Badnore, on Friday, did warn of such measures in the city, if the situation did not improve within the next few days.

Another state which is experiencing a surge is Goa. On Friday, the state reported hundred cases. For the last three weeks, the state had been reporting numbers in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. The state has in the past found even 600 and 700 cases in a day but in the new year, the three-digit mark had been crossed only on four previous occasions.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest concern, however. The number of cases here has remained over 8,000 for the last three days. Since the start of this month, the state has registered an increase of more than 23,000 in its active cases. The state now has over 67,000 active cases, almost 45 per cent of the country’s total of 1.55 lakh. Maharashtra and Kerala, together, account for 75 per cent of the country’s active cases right now.