Content takedown rules explained: Centre may allow multiple ministries to issue blocks

India is planning to decentralise a key online content takedown framework and empower multiple ministries and regulators to start sending blocking orders to social media companies, raising concerns over an expanding censorship regime. This will impact tech companies like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube which may start receiving blocking orders from a wide range of government agencies, but also the speech of users who post content on these platforms.

The Indian Express reported Wednesday that the Centre may soon allow the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Defence, and Information and Broadcasting to issue content blocking orders to social media platforms under Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, a power currently only available to the IT Ministry.

This is only one of the ways in which the government is doubling down on blocking content on social media. Other attempts include shortening content takedown timelines for online platforms significantly, plans to introduce new no-go areas under a new definition of “obscene” content, and of course, expanding a parallel content blocking mechanism under Section 79 (3)(b) of the IT Act, which is managed through the Home Ministry’s Sahyog portal.

The effects of these widespread efforts are showing through: users on social media have been flagging that many of their posts which were satirical or critical of the government, and not necessarily illegal, have been impacted as companies ramp up their compliance infrastructure in the face of growing regulatory pressure.

A new decentralised censorship mechanism

Currently, there are two content blocking mechanisms in India. One is under Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, through which content that violates national security, or threatens India’s foreign policy, is taken down. Various ministries and state governments have nodal officers who gather such content and send it to officials at the IT Ministry, which is the final signing-off agency responsible for issuing the blocking order.

The other mechanism works under Section 79 (3)(b) of the IT Act, under which various ministries have been directly empowered to issue blocking orders to online platforms, most commonly through the Sahyog portal.

“We want to bring parity across both regimes. Like how using the Sahyog portal various agencies at the Central and state level can send blocking orders to social media companies, there is a growing feeling that the Section 69 (A) blocking process should also be similarly decentralised,” said a senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

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The government is holding inter-ministerial discussions with various stakeholders to bring an amendment to make the change possible, which sources said was being necessitated due to the proliferation of AI-generated misleading content on the internet.

Broadly, Section 69 (A) of the IT Act empowers the central government to restrict public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order or preventing incitement to offences. The process is governed by the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. Typically, a government agency sends a request to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, which is examined by a committee before directions are issued to intermediaries such as social media platforms to block the specified content. In emergencies, interim blocking can be ordered before review. But in both these cases, it is the IT Ministry, which currently sends the final blocking order to intermediaries like social media companies.

The parallel blocking regime

Last year, The Indian Express reported that more than 2,300 blocking orders were sent to 19 online platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, between October 2024 and October 2025 through the Union Home Ministry’s Sahyog portal, according to data obtained through a Right to Information request. These blocks, which can be directed by a host of Central and state level agencies, marks the other content blocking regime currently active in the country.

The period captured the first full year since Sahyog has been in operation — and the number of orders, for the first time, revealed how the contentious portal has rapidly become a central tool in India’s expanding online censorship framework. These orders cover a wide range of online links, including allegedly offensive or unlawful posts online, or entire accounts.

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The period covered under the RTI request also includes the flurry of content takedowns that took place during Operation Sindoor in May, when the Government acted on content and accounts it believed originated from Pakistan to neutralise online propaganda. For instance, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X had, at the time, said that it received orders to block more than 8,000 accounts by the Government, including those belonging to “international news organisations and prominent X users”.

Stricter takedown timelines, new ‘obscenity’ rules

In February, the IT Ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. One of the most contentious changes it has implemented is that social media platforms must now remove content within two-three hours as opposed to 24-36 hours before. Industry executives say the new timeline is the shortest takedown window prescribed by any government in the world.

The requirement to take down content quicker does not just apply to AI-generated content but a wide range of content that the law deems unlawful. Platforms must now remove non-consensual intimate imagery within two hours, as opposed to 24 hours earlier, and other forms of unlawful content within three hours, from an earlier requirement to act on it within 36 hours.

Raising concerns over these rules, social media giant Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has previously said that the norms might be “challenging” to comply with from an operational standpoint. According to Rob Sherman, Meta vice president policy and deputy chief privacy officer, the government had not consulted with the industry before notifying the rules.

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The Centre is also considering amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021, to prohibit the proliferation of “obscene” content on video on digital news outlets, and video-on-demand platforms. The term could have a wide ambit, and may disallow content that contains defamatory allegations, “half truths,” “anti-national attitudes,” and “criticises” segments of “social, public and moral life of the country,” The Indian Express had earlier reported.