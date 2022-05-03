Quixplained: Coal shortage and India’s looming power crisis

Due to several factors, India is staring at a coal crisis, with stock critically low at 108 of its 173 thermal power plants. The Indian Railways has cancelled trains to prioritise delivery of coal rakes across the country. So, why is there a coal shortage? Which states are worst hit? What happens now? Take a look:

Why is there a coal shortage in India? Why is there a coal shortage in India? Reasons for India’s coal shortage Reasons for India’s coal shortage India power crisis: what now? India power crisis: what now? States with maximum deficit States with maximum deficit