Quixplained: Coal shortage and India’s looming power crisis

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Due to several factors, India is staring at a coal crisis, with stock critically low at 108 of its 173 thermal power plants. The Indian Railways has cancelled trains to prioritise delivery of coal rakes across the country. So, why is there a coal shortage? Which states are worst hit? What happens now? Take a look:
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.