Quixplained: Why is there a coal crisis in India, and what impact will it have?

October 7, 2021 6:59:07 am
India is facing a severe coal shortage. The coal stocks at its thermal power plants can supply just days of fuel. Union Power Minister R K Singh has said the situation is “touch and go”, and could be “uncomfortable” for up to six months.
What is the reason for the coal shortage, and how will its impact be felt? What is the way forward? Take a look:
In an interview to The Indian Express, Singh said, “We touched 200 Gigawatts during the Covid period, and the demand has been hovering around 170-180 GW. I expect it to go up again to near about 200GW, and stay there.”
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-