Quixplained: Why is there a coal crisis in India, and what impact will it have?

India is facing a severe coal shortage. The coal stocks at its thermal power plants can supply just days of fuel. Union Power Minister R K Singh has said the situation is “touch and go”, and could be “uncomfortable” for up to six months.

What is the reason for the coal shortage, and how will its impact be felt? What is the way forward? Take a look:

India coal crisis explained

India coal crisis: reasons for the shortage

What will be the impact of the coal shortage?

India coal shortage: What happens next?

In an interview to The Indian Express, Singh said, “We touched 200 Gigawatts during the Covid period, and the demand has been hovering around 170-180 GW. I expect it to go up again to near about 200GW, and stay there.”

