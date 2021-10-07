scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Quixplained: Why is there a coal crisis in India, and what impact will it have?

India coal shortage: What is the reason for the coal shortage, and how will its impact be felt? What is the way forward?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
October 7, 2021 6:59:07 am
India coal shortage, coal shortage, coal shortage explained, fuel shortage, why is there coal shortage, Indian ExpressIndia coal shortage: Thermal power plants are down to coal stocks to supply just days of fuel. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

India is facing a severe coal shortage. The coal stocks at its thermal power plants can supply just days of fuel. Union Power Minister R K Singh has said the situation is “touch and go”, and could be “uncomfortable” for up to six months.

What is the reason for the coal shortage, and how will its impact be felt? What is the way forward? Take a look:

India coal shortage, coal shortage, coal shortage explained, fuel shortage, why is there coal shortage, Indian Express India coal crisis explained India coal shortage, coal shortage, coal shortage explained, fuel shortage, why is there coal shortage, Indian Express India coal crisis: reasons for the shortage India coal shortage, coal shortage, coal shortage explained, fuel shortage, why is there coal shortage, Indian Express What will be the impact of the coal shortage? India coal shortage, coal shortage, coal shortage explained, fuel shortage, why is there coal shortage, Indian Express India coal shortage: What happens next?

In an interview to The Indian Express, Singh said, “We touched 200 Gigawatts during the Covid period, and the demand has been hovering around 170-180 GW. I expect it to go up again to near about 200GW, and stay there.”

