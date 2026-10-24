India-China LAC face-off: Understanding the border tensions in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid recent reports of a face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Friday that friction points typically occur when Chinese forces depart from established patrolling patterns in border pockets.

The comments came in the wake of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur confirming that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and that the situation continued.

Since late July 2026, according to reports, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops have engaged in face-offs with Indian forces near Asaphila and Taksing in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, including pitching tents within 6-7 km of India’s perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China’s territorial claim on Arunachal, which India rejects

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Beijing refers to Arunachal as Zangnan or South Tibet and claims that it belongs to China. New Delhi strongly rejects China’s territorial claims with regard to Arunachal, with the Ministry of External Affairs reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an “inalienable and integral part of India”.

China’s Civil Affairs Ministry has been periodically releasing the Chinese names for different locations of Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert China’s claims over the area. The last set of names was released in April.

In August, India formally identified 27 places and features in the state by their standard names on the official Indian map. Among the places included in the list is the border village of Longju, which has been controlled by China since 1959 but falls within the Indian claim line.

“Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Political clash over boundary developments

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Even as the ITBP chief confirmed ongoing face-offs at multiple locations along the Arunachal border, defence sources have reportedly maintained that no violent clashes have been reported.

However, Kapur’s comments prompted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling the developments “deeply alarming”, Kharge questioned the government over national security, economic ties with China and the outcome of repeated diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Recent Corps Commander-level talks on the issue

Kapur’s comments came over a month after India and China held talks amid reports of tensions in Arunachal’s Taksing area. On September 6, the Corps Commander-level talks were held at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point on the Indian side to address ongoing issues along the LAC.

Also Read | Why India lost the 1962 war with China, and the lessons that endure

Wacha is India’s easternmost border personnel meeting point, located in the Kibithoo sector in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Express had first reported about the holding of Corps Commander-level talks following multiple meetings between local commanders of the two sides in recent weeks to resolve issues. According to sources, Indian troops continue to remain deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent any escalation.

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These talks follow a meeting in Beijing on August 25 between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who are the special representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks.

India-China ties in the wake of boundary issues

India and China have differing perceptions of the LAC, which has historically caused issues between their troops on the ground. New Delhi and Beijing have been trying to restore ties that plummeted after the start of the military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India-China relations are “better” and moving toward normalcy following the resolution of border standoffs, while emphasising that stability along the LAC remains essential for any normal bilateral relationship

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, Jaishankar reiterated that peace and tranquility in border areas are a “no-brainer” prerequisite for normal ties, recalling that the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes broke a 45-year period without bloodshed.