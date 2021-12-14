Quixplained: How to keep children safe online

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Child pornography is on the rise. What can parents do to keep children safe online? How does one monitor social media and messaging apps? What are the red flags?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 10:45:09 am
Child pornography is on the rise, according to NCRB. (Express Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

According to a study by the National Crime Records Bureau, child pornography is on the rise. What can parents do to keep children safe online? How does one monitor social media and messaging apps? What are the red flags? Take a look:

According to the NCRB, child pornography is on the rise. Make sure children are only on age-appropriate social media platforms. Make sure gaming apps downloaded are age appropriate. Red flags
