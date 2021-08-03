Telling Numbers on child labour: 58,000 rescued in 2020-21

0 Comment(s) *
In 2020-21, over 58,000 children were rescued across India from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under the National Child Labour Project, according to figures tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli.
He was responding to a question by Congress MP Vishnu Prasad M K Madhya Pradesh accounted for half the rescued children that year.
