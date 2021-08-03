scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Telling Numbers on child labour: 58,000 rescued in 2020-21

In 2020-21, over 58,000 children were rescued across India from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under the National Child Labour Project.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 12:34:49 pm
At a child rescue shelter home in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha, File)

In 2020-21, over 58,000 children were rescued across India from work, rehabilitated and mainstreamed under the National Child Labour Project, according to figures tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli.

He was responding to a question by Congress MP Vishnu Prasad M K Madhya Pradesh accounted for half the rescued children that year.

Source: Ministry of Labour and Employment; Lok Sabha response

