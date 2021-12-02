Telling Numbers: Changing monsoon patterns over 30 years, and 2021 trends

Between 1989 and 2018, five states — UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland — have shown significant decreasing trends in Southwest Monsoon rainfall, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report cited by the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, was replying to an unstarred question by Parthibans R and Vijayakumar (aka Vijay Vasanth). From the report:

* The annual rainfall over these five states, along with Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, also show significant decreasing trends.

* A significant increasing trend in the frequency of heavy rainfall days has been observed over Saurashtra and Kutch, southeastern Rajasthan, northern Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of southwest Odisha, and parts of many other states.

The IMD report, released on March 30, 2020, observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes of 29 states and Union Territories at state and district levels, using the IMD’s observational data of the 30-year period.

The minister also tabled Southwest Monsoon patterns for this year. This covered 37 states and Union Territories, and spanned the period between June 1 and October 31, 2021 (see table).