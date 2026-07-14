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An Expert Explains: More births, deaths being recorded: Benefits, gaps

Improved counting of births and deaths could transform demographic and public-health planning, but the system and data still raise questions.

More births, deaths being recorded: Benefits, gapsBirth and death registration branch office of Sarkari Swastha Kendra in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)
Written by: Moradhvaj Dhakad
6 min readJul 14, 2026 06:54 AM IST First published on: Jul 14, 2026 at 06:53 AM IST

India officially recorded more than 99% of its estimated births and deaths in 2024, according to the latest official data released earlier this month. This marks a significant increase in coverage in around a decade.

Data on births, deaths and stillbirths are recorded under a continuous and compulsory mechanism known as the Civil Registration System (CRS). It serves as a foundational source of India’s population data — how many people are being born, how many are dying, where these events are occurring, and so on — for the accurate estimation of mortality, fertility and sex ratio at birth.

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