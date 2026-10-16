Incoming calls on your phone will soon show the caller’s name. Here’s how

Starting November 1, telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea will have to make caller name identification mandatory for mobile users, according to a circular issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Essentially, when a user receives a phone call, the caller’s name will also be visible. Technically called Caller Name Presentation (CNAP), the move is being seen as a push towards helping users get a clearer idea before responding, and comes amid widespread instances of online fraud, such as digital arrests.

“At the time when a call is incoming, calling name presentation service presents the calling name identity of the calling user on the user terminal of the called user. Calling name identity is the name of the calling user as recorded in subscriber data record of the originating telecommunication service provider and such identity is included in the calling line identification of such user,” the DoT said in its circular.