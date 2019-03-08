Regional parties earned 42% less in 2017-18 than in the previous year, according to an analysis of their income-tax returns by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). From Rs 409.64 crore in 2016-17, the total income of 34 regional parties dropped to Rs 236.86 crore in 2017-18. India has 48 regional parties, of which 11 have not submitted their returns for 2017-18, and three others did not file for 2016-17. When the last three are counted, the income of 37 parties adds up to Rs 237.27 crore in 2017-18.

Among the five top-earning regional parties, the biggest drop in income was shown by the TDP, whose Rs 19.40 crore in 2017-18 was about one-fourth of its Rs 72.92 crore in 2016-17. The Samajwadi Party, which had the highest income in both years, earned 43% less in 2017-18 than in the previous year. In contrast, the DMK’s income multiplied nine times to reach Rs 35.75 crore in 2017-18, second only to SP. The SP (Rs 47.19 crore) and the DMK (Rs 35.75 crore) together earned over one-third of the total income of the 37 parties in 2017-18. They also accounted for over a third of their total expenditure in 2017-18 (Rs 170.45 crore), with the SP spending Rs 34.54 crore and the DMK Rs 27.47 crore.

The largest source of income was membership fees (Rs 86.60 crore or 36.5%) followed by voluntary contributions (Rs 77.30 crore or 32.6%) that included donations and sale of electoral bonds. Bank interest fetched Rs 38.34 crore or 22%.

Tip for Reading List | Why learn new languages, even today

In a world where we can use Google Translate for any phrase in an unfamiliar language, does learning new languages remain as useful as it used to be? Polish-born, UK-based science writer Marek Kohn argues that plural language use has become even more important in a divided world — it helps us understand one another better. “Integrating languages within communities or within individual minds is a way to turn competition into co-operation, suspicion into trust,” Kohn writes in his new book, Four Words for Friends: Why Using More Than One Language Matters Now More Than Ever.

Kohn makes his arguments from perspectives of psychology, evolutionary thought, politics and literature. He explores how people acquire languages; how they lose them; how they can regain them; and how different languages may affect people’s relationships with each other. He cites research that suggests knowing more than one language boosts the part of the brain that directs attention to an ideal focus area and suppresses unwise impulses. “When a brain contains two languages, the executive system must select the appropriate one, and prevent the other from intruding on it,” he writes.

In its review, The Guardian makes a reference to Brexit, asking whether the British disdain for foreign languages has been partly responsible for this. It cites a study that suggests one factor that worked to Britain’s disadvantage in negotiations was “the 27 other nations’ fluent grasp of the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail, unmatched by any corresponding British familiarity with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung or Bild”. The review adds: “This beautifully written book is, indeed, a defence of cosmopolitanism against Theresa May’s nasty jibe: ‘If you believe you are a citizen of the world, you are a citizen of nowhere’.”