In tree rings, warning of Brahmaputra floods

Existing projections of the Brahmaputra flooding are based on observations of rainfall patterns.

Every year, the Brahmaputra floods vast areas in India’s Northeast, particularly Assam, and continues its trail of destruction in Bangladesh, from where it finally flows into the Bay of Bengal. For years, scientists have been looking with concern at the river’s potential for catastrophic flooding in the future, especially as the climate warms. It turns out that this potential has been underestimated so far — even without accounting for a warming climate. This is the conclusion of a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.

What’s different

Existing projections of the Brahmaputra flooding are based on observations of rainfall patterns. Discharge records of the river, however, date back only to the 1950s in Bangladesh, which the new study analysed.

The study is based on an examinations of tree rings, which showed rainfall patterns going back seven centuries — long before discharge records were compiled.

The rings showed that the post-1950s period was actually one of the driest since the 1300s. There have been much wetter periods in the past. Projecting from all those periods, the researchers concluded that destructive floods probably will come more frequently than thought.

If one projects from modern discharge records, the researchers said, one would be underestimating the danger by 24% to 38%. “If the instruments say we should expect flooding toward the end of the century to come about every four-and-a-half years, we are saying we should really expect flooding to come about every three years,” lead author Mukund Palat Rao said in a statement issued by Columbia University, from where he recently earned his PhD.

What tree rings show

Tree rings grow wider in years when soil moisture is high. Indirectly, wider rings reflect more rainfall and higher river runoff.

The study looked at rings of ancient trees sampled at 28 sites in Tibet, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, at sites close enough to be affected by the same weather systems as the Brahmaputra watershed. Analysing the rings, the scientists built a 696-year chronology (1309 to 2004).

They then compared the rings with historical records going back to the 1780s, it turned out that the widest rings lined up neatly with known major flood years. Thus, they extrapolated the yearly river discharge in the centuries preceding modern records.

The findings

From a river-flow gauge in northern Bangladesh, records showed a median discharge some 41,000 cubic metres per second from 1956 to 1986, and 43,000 cu m from 1987 to 2004.

The tree rings, in contrast, showed that 1956-1986 was in only the 13th percentile for river discharge, and 1987-2004 was in the 22nd. The rings did show some other relatively dry times, in the 1400s, 1600s and 1800s. But they also show very wet periods of extreme flooding for which there was no comparable period during 1956-2004. The worst spell lasted from about 1560-1600, 1750-1800, and 1830-1860.

The takeaways

The researchers said their findings mean that using the discharge record would underestimate future flood hazard by 24-38%, without factoring in climate warming — which would only increase the frequency of future flooding.

Higher temperatures drive more evaporation of ocean waters, and in this region that water ends up as monsoon rainfall. That is why scientists believe that warming climate will intensify the monsoon rains in coming decades, and in turn increase seasonal flooding.

“High discharges will continue to be associated with an increased likelihood of flood hazard in the future,” the study authors wrote. They suggested that this could be counteracted to some extent by “potential changes in policy, land use, or infrastructure that may ameliorate flood risk”.

As it is, the river, which originates in the Tibetan Himalayas, already floods areas along its course. While flooding in Assam is widely reported every year — no permanent solution has been found yet — low-lying areas of Bangladesh too are hit very hard. In 1998, 70% of Bangladesh went underwater, while serious floods also came in 2007 and 2010, the researchers noted.

