Telling Numbers: In the processing of solid waste, Chhattisgarh, Telangana lead

Chhattisgarh and Telangana processed the largest percentage of solid waste they generated in 2018 (until November), according to data provided to Parliament last week. Chhattisgarh generated a total 601,885 MTPA (metric tonne per annum) of waste, and was able to process 84% of it. The corresponding numbers for Telangana were 2,690,415 MTPA and 73%.

The information was provided in Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Environment, Forest And Climate Change in response to an question from Kirit Solanki, the BJP MP from Ahmedabad (West).

Among the larger states, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir were those that had processed the smallest percentage of the total waste they generated — 5% and 8% respectively.

Maharashtra generated the largest quantum of solid waste — 8,22,38,050 MTPA — and processed 44% of it. Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka generated 38,32,500, 37,02,925, and 36,50,000 MTPA, and processed 55%, 57%, and 32% respectively.

The Ministry’s reply said that according to an annual report prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for 2016-17, “it is estimated that the total generation of solid waste is approximately 1,50,000 T/day”, of which 90% (1,35,000 metric tonnes/day) was collected. Out of the waste collected, 20% (27,000 MT/day) was processed while the remaining 80% (10,8000MT/day) went to dump sites.

The House was informed that 7.17 million tonnes of hazardous waste was produced during 2016-17, of which 3.68 million tonnes (49.46%) was recycled. It was not possible to estimate the quantity of hazardous waste that ends up in landfills, the Ministry said.