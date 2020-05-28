Follow Us:
New Research: In review, what Covid-19 does to central nervous system

Altered mental status and stroke have been found to be the most common neurological symptoms in Covid-19 patients. The authors say this could help physicians notice red flags earlier.

Published: May 28, 2020
coronavirus, covid 19, covid symptoms, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus updated symptoms, coronavirus attack central nervous system, coronavirus latest news, indian express news Researchers from the University of Cincinnati and three Italian institutions have reviewed neuroimaging and neurological symptoms in patients with Covid-19 and published their findings in the journal Radiology. (File Photo)

As a respiratory disease, Covid-19 primarily attacks the lungs, but other effects too have been emerging, including in the abdomen, the skin and the brain. A new study has reviewed the existing evidence about the last: the virus’s impact on the central nervous system. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati and three Italian institutions have reviewed neuroimaging and neurological symptoms in patients with Covid-19 and published their findings in the journal Radiology.

“Studies have described the spectrum of chest imaging features of COVID-19, but only a few case reports have described COVID-19 associated neuroimaging findings,” lead author Abdelkader Mahammedi, assistant professor of radiology at the University of Cincinnati, said in a statement. “To date, this is the largest and first study in literature that characterizes the neurological symptoms and neuroimaging features in COVID-19 patients. These newly discovered patterns could help doctors better and sooner recognize associations with COVID-19 and possibly provide earlier interventions.”

Researchers investigated neurological symptoms and imaging findings in patients from three major institutions in Italy: University of Brescia; University of Eastern Piedmont (Novara); and University of Sassari. The study included images from 725 hospitalised patients with confirmed Covid-19 infection between February 29 and April 4. Of these, 108 (15%) had serious neurological symptoms and underwent brain or spine imaging. Most patients (99%) had brain CT scans, while 16% had head and neck CT imaging and 18% had brain MRI.

Investigators found that 59% of patients reported an altered mental state and 31% experienced stroke, which were the most common neurological symptoms. Patients also experienced headache (12%), seizure (9%) and dizziness (4%), among other symptoms. Altered mental status was more common in older adults. —Source: University of Cincinnati

