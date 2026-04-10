In Odisha clashes between police & tribals, bauxite mining in focus

The bauxite reserve, spread over 1,500 hectares, covers Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. With an estimated reserve of 311 million tonnes of high-grade bauxite, Sijimali is located close to Vedanta’s alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district. Wikimedia Commons

Clashes between rural tribal communities and police near Odisha’s Rayagada district left at least 40 police personnel and 25 residents injured on Tuesday.

The immediate trigger for the violence was the construction of a 3-km approach road leading to the Sijimali bauxite mine in Kashipur, officials said. But the opposition to the road reflects a long-simmering discontent over the bauxite project, ever since the mine was handed over to Vedanta Ltd in 2023 through an auction.

Concerns over bauxite project

The project’s approval has been contentious. The district administration has stated that Gram Sabhas (meetings comprising all adults in a village) were held in all eight affected villages on December 8, 2023, under the Forest Rights Act, and that the villages’ residents gave their “unanimous approval”. Vedanta has also submitted a proposal to the Centre, seeking clearances for mining.