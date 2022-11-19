In Noida, 10k fine if your pet injures someone: Here are the other new rules

During the board meeting of the Noida Authority this week, several policies were adopted regarding the registration of pets and fines for mishaps involving them.

These had been in the works for some time following a series of incidents, specially in Noida’s various gated societies, involving dog bites from strays and pets, often leading to conflict between animal lovers and residents opposed to them. This was capped off by a tragedy in October, where an infant was fatally mauled by a stray dog while his parents were working on a road construction site in Noida’s Sector 100.

New policies, and the fines involved

To begin with, Noida residents will have to register their pet cats and dogs on the Noida Authority’s pet registration app, NAPR, before February 1, 2023, paying an annual fee of Rs 500. They will also have to get their pets sterilised and vaccinated for rabies by March 1, 2023, with a fine of Rs 2,000 for every month’s delay.

Pet owners will be responsible for cleaning up after them — for instance, if they defecate in a public place. Furthermore, while the Noida Authority had initially announced that fines of Rs 10,000 would be applicable from March 1, 2023, on people whose pets injure someone in a mishap, officials in Noida and Greater Noida have since confirmed that this policy has been implemented with immediate effect.

Two pet owners in Noida and Greater Noida have already been fined Rs 10,000 and instructed to pay for treatment costs after their dogs bit children.

In a move aimed at alleviating the frequent resident-stray dog conflict, the Authority also intends to set up dog shelters at its own expense, which will be then maintained by local RWAs, to accommodate sick and aggressive strays. Feeding zones will also be set up with the cooperation of RWAs and animal lovers at zones that will be identified.

Earlier too, the Noida Authority had announced an ongoing effort to upgrade their facilities at Sector 94 for sterilising stray dogs, which had the capacity to sterilise 40-50 dogs per day, by adding manpower as well as space to accommodate strays after sterilisation.

The Greater Noida Authority has also implemented the same policies as the Noida Authority. However, the rollout of their registration app is still being planned, and will be implemented from January to March, with registration coming in effect from April.

How do Noida residents register their pets?

Residents can sign up on the NAPR mobile app via a username and mobile number. The app has options for registry of new pets, renewing existing registration certificates, and checking the status of existing registrations.

While registering their pets, they will have to enter the animals’ name, age, and species. Along with the sex of the animal, the rabies vaccination date will also have to be entered along with photographs. Owners will need to enter their details and addresses, and upload Photo ID along with address proof.

The app had already been in place for some time, but its use had not been implemented on the ground. A similar app exists in Ghaziabad, which has since banned Rottweilers, Pitbulls, and Dogo Argentinos, while also levying a fine of Rs 5,000 on owners for unregistered animals. Gurgaon too has banned 11 breeds of dogs.