Telling Numbers: In higher learning, the gender breakup in courses and states

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, aspects of which were reported in The Indian Express on Sunday, looks at, among other aspects, the gender distribution of students enrolled in various higher education courses in the country. The total estimated student enrolment in the country is 3,73,99,388, out of whom nearly 51.36% are male and the remaining 48.64% are female.

Course levels

The gender ratio is higher on the male side in most courses, but there are exceptions — female enrolment is higher at M Phil, postgraduate and certificate levels. Enrolment at undergraduate level is 51% male and 49% female, while diploma has a highly skewed distribution at 66.8% male and 33.2% female. At PhD level, male enrolment is 56.18% and female enrolment is 43.82%. At integrated level, the distribution 57.50% male and 42.50% female. PG Diploma student enrolment is 54.09% male and 45.91% female.

The states

A higher overall share of male students in enrolment is a trend also in most of the states. The top six states in terms of total student enrolment —Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Karnataka — account for 54.23% of the total enrolment in India. The female students in these states represent 54.43% of the female students across India, and the male students in these six states account for 54.05% of the male students across India.

In Uttar Pradesh, with the highest student enrolment in India, male students account for 49.30%. Maharashtra, with the second highest student enrolment, has 54.95% male and 45.05% female students. Tamil Nadu has 50.87% male and 49.13% female, West Bengal has 50.37% male and 49.63% female students, Karnataka has 50.04% female students, and Rajasthan has more male students than female students.

Student categories

SC student enrolment is 14.89% of the total enrolment and the male-female ratio is more or less similar to that of all categories. Students belonging to the ST category constitute 5.53% of the total student enrolment; here again, the male-female ratio is similar to the overall national ratio. Among OBC students, who constitute 36.34% of the total number of students, 50.83% are male.

In the minority category, data on Muslims were collected separately. The survey found that 5.23% students belong to Muslim minority and 2.32% to other minority communities. Among Muslims, there more male students than female, whereas among other minorities, there are more female students than male.