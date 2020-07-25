In cells, extracts from seaweed outdo remdesivir against virus

With each compound, the researchers performed a dose response study on mammalian cells. With each compound, the researchers performed a dose response study on mammalian cells.

In a study in mammalian cells, an extract from edible seaweeds was found to outperform remdesivir, in effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Heparin, a common blood thinner, and a heparin variant stripped of its anticoagulant properties, performed on par with remdesivir in inhibiting the virus.

The research, published online in Cell Discovery, was done by researchers at the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, US.

The spike protein on SARS-CoV-2 latches onto the ACE-2 receptor on the surface of human cells. But in the study, the virus could be persuaded to lock onto a decoy molecule that offers a similar fit, the researchers said. The neutralised virus would be trapped and eventually degrade naturally. Previous research has shown this decoy technique works in trapping other viruses, including dengue.

The new research tested antiviral activity in three variants of heparin (heparin, trisulfated heparin, and a non-anticoagulant low molecular weight heparin) and two extracts (RPI-27 and RPI-28) from seaweed. With each compound, the researchers performed a dose response study on mammalian cells. They compared a value called EC50 (a lower value signals a more potent compound).

RPI-27 yielded an EC50 value of about 83 nanomolar, while a similar previous test of remdesivir on the same mammalian cells yielded an EC50 of 770 nanomolar (RPI-27 was therefore more potent). Heparin yielded an EC50 2.1 micromolar, or about one-third as active as remdesivir, and a non-anticoagulant analogue of heparin yielded an EC50 of 5.0 micromolar, about one-fifth as active as remdesivir.

Source: Rensselear Polytechnic Institute

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd