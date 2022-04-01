scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Imran Khan in trouble? Here’s the math of the no-trust vote against the Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will "fight till the last ball", but does he have the numbers to stay in power? What happens if he loses?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 1:49:07 pm
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not resign ahead of the no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly. The cricketer-turned-politician said he would “fight till the last ball”, and face the vote, which is scheduled on Sunday.

Does Khan have the numbers to stay in power? What happens if he loses? Take a look:

A vote on a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be taken up on Sunday, April 2. Pakistan PM Imran Khan needs the support of at least 172 members of the National Assembly to remain in power. The House strength is 342. What happens if Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote?

