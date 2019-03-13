Importance of Thiruvananthapuram in BJP’s scheme of things in Kerala

As expected, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to bring out its big guns in pursuit of a first-ever Lok Sabha win from Kerala. By getting Kummanam Rajasekharan, 66-year-old former president of its state unit, to vacate his office in the Aizawl Raj Bhavan and bringing him onto the centrestage of heated electoral politics in Kerala, the saffron party is signalling that it is willing to listen to the wishes of the local cadre and more importantly, it’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which had championed for the return of Rajasekharan.

Rajasekharan’s candidature from the Thiruvananthapuram seat as the BJP nominee is almost final. A formal announcement is awaited any day. He will be taking on incumbent Shashi Tharoor of the Congress, who won in 2009 and 2014, as well as a strong CPI candidate in C Divakaran, who’s well-versed with the politics of the constituency.

In the next couple of weeks, it is very likely that Thiruvananthapuram will become the focal-point of the BJP’s feverish campaign in the state. It’s not for nothing that the party got a sitting Governor to resign, less than a year of assuming office, to contest elections from the prestigious seat.

Frankly, all political observers will agree that the constituency is the only one among the state’s 20-odd seats that the BJP can hope to capture. Sure, there are other constituencies like Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Thrissur where the party is likely to post a strong performance and eat into the vote-banks of either the CPM or the Congress. These are seats where the party will even hope to come second on the back of a sustained agitation it pulled off on the subject of women’s entry at Sabarimala temple. But in all likeliness, it is Thiruvananthapuram which will become the cynosure of everyone’s eyes.

There are a number of reasons for that.

One, the BJP’s meteoric growth in the seat. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate polled just 11 per cent votes when Tharoor and P Ramachandran Nair of the CPI got 44 per cent and 30 per cent votes respectively to settle in the first and second positions. However, five years later, propelled by the Narendra Modi wave, the party recorded an impressive 32 per cent of votes with its candidate and warhorse O Rajagopal losing out to Tharoor by just 15,000 votes. Out of the seven Assembly segments, Rajagopal stood first in Kazhakootam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram and Nemom, trailing behind the Congress candidate in the other seats. A weak CPI nominee in Bennett Abraham also helped. In 2016 Assembly elections, the party’s overall vote-share in the constituency dipped down to 27 per cent, but it was able to clinch it’s first Assembly victory in Nemom. In two other seats, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakootam, it came second, getting a lot more votes than what it usually gets in state polls.

Two, the social and caste demographics in Thiruvananthapuram are in the party’s favour. Kerala has naturally been a tough state to crack for the BJP simply for its large minority vote-base being inimical to its interests. In that way, Thiruvananthapuram has plenty to offer. It has a large Hindu vote-base, over 60 per cent, spread across the constituency with a predominant share of Nair and Ezhava votes. While the Nair Service Society, an organisation representing the Nairs in the state, has been sensitive to the BJP cause, ergo Sabarimala, the party’s alliance with the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) hopes to wean away a chunk of the Ezhava votes. A strong middle-class in the state capital, comprising of government servants, has been known to swing towards the BJP as well.

Third, the robust RSS network in the capital. Many parts of the seat, such as Kazhakootam, Nemom and the old Fort area, have been RSS bastions for decades, lending credence to the fact that if they push really hard, a victory is indeed possible. Unlike previous elections, when RSS cadres in the state have been known to stay away from campaigning for the BJP citing differences with the state unit, this time local leaders say the Sangh Parivar would be in full force for Rajasekharan.

Fourth, Rajasekharan’s own image of a hardline, yet soft-spoken, Hindutva leader plays to the party’s advantage in Thiruvananthapuram to ratchet up the core Hindu vote. He’s also seen as a leader who’s not interested in materialistic gains, leading an austere life and ready to give up the high office of a Governor at the drop of a hat when asking to return to active politics. Before his entry into the BJP, he was the state secretary of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, a fringe outfit operating on ‘protecting Hindu temples and heritage.’. He had cut his teeth in the early 80s in the popular Nilakkal agitation when Hindus and Christians crossed swords over the building of a church near a temple. Nilakkal is today one of the base camps of the Sabarimala annual pilgrimage.

Fifth, the state capital witnessed frequent protests and agitations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. The party estimates that its role in ‘protecting temple traditions and Hindu ethos’ will find reflection among the voters especially in the capital’s urban areas and with Rajasekharan’s candidature, it will get enough support to get over the finishing line. By pitching the ruling CPI(M) as a party of atheists, it has already drawn up a narrative.

On May 23, when the results are declared, if the BJP notches a win in Thiruvananthapuram, it can go ahead into 2021 Assembly elections with its head held high. After all, a local MP in the state capital, where the entire government machinery is located, is a huge moral victory. On the other hand, if it fails in Thiruvananthapuram, it can bid goodbye to its chances elsewhere in the state.