Images From Chandrayaan-2: how did craters get names like ‘mitra’?

ON MONDAY, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released images of the lunar surface captured from the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft orbiting the Moon. Taken on August 23 by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of Chandrayaan-2 from an altitude of about 4,375 km, the images show impact craters named after various scientists — (Arnold) Sommerfeld (Germany), (Daniel) Kirkwood (US), (John) Jackson (Scotland), (Ernst) Mach (Austria), (Sergei) Korolev (former USSR), (Sisir) Mitra (India), (John) Plaskett (Canada), (Dmiytry) Rozhdestvenskiy (former USSR) and (Charles) Hermite (France). Mitra (1890-1963), born in Bengal, was a physicist and Padma Bhushan winner.

The first attempts at naming lunar craters date back to the 17th century, K B Shingareva and G A Burba write in their book The Lunar Nomenclature: The Reverse Side of the Moon, 1961-1973. Some used the names of prominent personalities — scientists, philosophers and even members of royalty — while others named the lunar features after comparable features on Earth.The system of nomenclature evolved over the years and is now standardised.

In a resolution by the International Astronomical Union in 1973, crater and crater-like formations are given the names of astronomers or eminent scientists , posthumously. Among other lunar features, mountains are given names corresponding to the geographical names of mountains of the Earth, while extensive dark surfaces are given names that correspond to the mental states of humans.