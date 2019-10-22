IITs dominate India rankings, IIT-Bombay and IISc on top

On Tuesday, the QS Indian University Rankings were released — this is the second edition of the standalone rankings for India’s higher education institutions. The rankings include public, private, higher education or deemed universities.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate the list, with seven IITs figuring in the top ten rankings. Like last year, IIT-Bombay leads followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This year, IIT-Delhi has improved its performance by one rank to overtake IIT-Madras.

IIT-Delhi now stands third in the ranking. Delhi University, University of Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Science are the only other non-IIT institutions in the top ten. Among the top 10, the rankings of the University of Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have fallen by one spot each.

The methodology used eight indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings. These were: academic reputation (weight of 30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (20%), the proportion of staff with a PhD (10%), papers per faculty from Scopus database (10%), citations per paper from Scopus database (5%), the proportion of international students (2.5%), and the proportion of international faculty (2.5%).

“Academic reputation,” the indicator with the highest weight, was based on QS’s major global survey of academics who are asked to identify top-ranking institutes in their fields of expertise. The “proportion of staff members with a PhD degree” reflects the institution’s commitment to hiring highly qualified faculty members, and the score on “international faculty” and “international students” reflects an institution’s global appeal and reach, according to the rankings. The score on “citations per paper” is an indicator of research productivity, which is based on the number of research papers published per staff member.

These India rankings do not necessarily match the QS World University Rankings that were released earlier this year. In that list, IIT-Bombay has been ranked the best Indian institution and IIT-Delhi the second best. The two rankings use different criteria — for example, while academic reputation is given a weight of 30% in the India University Rankings, its weight is 40% in the World Rankings.