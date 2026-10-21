How IITs, other top institutions handle exam malpractice | Expert Explains

On September 18, a 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Sahil Wakode, died by suicide after he was asked to leave the examination hall and taken to superiors over alleged exam malpractice.

This and other cases of examination malpractice raise questions not only about academic misconduct but also about institutional responses to allegations.

For engineering Institutions of National Importance (INIs) — such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the IITs, the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) — the challenge is to uphold academic integrity while ensuring fairness, due process and student wellbeing.

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Examination malpractice must be taken seriously. It disadvantages students who earn their grades honestly, particularly under relative grading, and undermines the credibility of academic assessment. Poorly handled or unresolved cases can also damage institutional reputation. Yet an allegation is not a finding of guilt. How it is detected, documented, investigated and resolved matters as much as the outcome.

What defines academic integrity, and what constitutes malpractice?

Academic integrity requires honesty and fairness in examinations and other forms of assessment. It permits individual work, authorised collaboration and the use of generative AI (GenAI), subject to institutional rules and appropriate disclosure.

Examination malpractice includes copying, unauthorised communication or collaboration, the use of prohibited materials or electronic devices, impersonation, exchanging or tampering with answer scripts, and other forms of unfair means. GenAI-enabled tools pose additional challenges.

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INIs have their own academic regulations, ordinances, codes of conduct and procedures. Their governance typically involves departmental or School-level and Institute-level academic committees, alongside committees specifically constituted to examine exam malpractice cases.

The distinction lies between detecting suspected malpractice and fairly establishing responsibility. Although institutional rules vary in prohibited conduct and prescribed penalties, academic integrity demands both effective detection and a fair determination of guilt.

How are academic regulations and ordinances framed?

All INIs have autonomy to frame their academic regulations, ordinances, codes and disciplinary procedures. The Senate, the highest academic body, is empowered to frame and revise academic regulations and ordinances, with representation from academic administrators, faculty, students and external experts.

Academic Regulations and Ordinances provide the governing framework; SOPs and guidelines translate it into operational procedures and must remain consistent with that framework. Both are periodically updated with many institutions undertaking revisions in recent years, though the frequency varies across INIs.

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Academic matters typically progress from Department-level committees to Institute-level academic committees, Senate subcommittees, and, where required, the Senate for final consideration. Committee names vary: IIT Kharagpur has the UG-PEC (Undergraduate Program Evaluation Committee) and PG-PEC (Postgraduate PEC), while IIT Kanpur has the SUGC (Senate Undergraduate Committee) and SPGC (Senate Postgraduate Committee).

Examination-malpractice cases are handled by Department- and Institute-level committees. Some INIs have both levels, while others have only Institute-level committees. These may be standing bodies, as in most IITs, or constituted case by case, as at IIITM Gwalior. At IIT Bombay, the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee (D-ADAC) operates at the departmental level, while the Academic Disciplinary Action Committee (ADAC) functions at the Institute level.

These committees investigate allegations and recommend penalties when charges are substantiated. Major penalties, such as expulsion, may require Senate approval or ratification. Appeals are governed by institutional rules and depend on the penalty imposed.

How are violations handled?

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There is no single operational model across INIs; responses vary by the nature and severity of the offense. Invigilators generally document incidents, secure evidence, identify the student and report cases through prescribed channels.

At IIT Roorkee and NIT Rourkela, for instance, minor offences may be dealt with on the spot by invigilators through prescribed, limited penalties. IIT Roorkee’s undergraduate ordinance permits students in the least severe category to continue with the same answer script after a temporary interruption. At NIT Rourkela, invigilators record mark deductions for minor examination hall offences to be applied during evaluation. More serious cases proceed through the prescribed disciplinary process.

What penalties apply, and how are cases adjudicated?

Penalties across INIs range from reprimands and loss of marks or grades to course or semester backlogs, suspension, rustication and, in the most serious cases, expulsion. IIT Roorkee classifies offences into three severity-based categories, while IIITM Gwalior specifies ten.

Procedures vary across INIs but generally involve examining evidence, giving the student an opportunity to respond orally or in writing, determining responsibility, imposing penalties, and allowing appeals where prescribed. Key safeguards include impartiality, clear investigative and decision-making roles, reasoned decisions, and access to appeal.

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Institutional procedures illustrate these variations. At IISc, the committee documents the charges and circumstances, hears the student, and recommends action to the Dean of Science or Engineering, the disciplinary authority. At IIT Madras, the Senate-constituted Discipline and Welfare Committee investigates reported indiscipline and recommends penalties. The Senate considers its recommendations, and the student may appeal to the Senate Chairman, whose decision is final. At IIT Kharagpur, penalties beyond reprimand are reported to the Chairman of the Standing Institute Disciplinary Committee. IIT Guwahati’s framework specifies the Departmental and Institute Academic Disciplinary Committees, approving authorities, and appellate mechanisms.

Approval or ratification by the Senate may be required for severe penalties, while appeals, where permitted, are decided by the designated authority under the institution’s rules.

How do institutions balance first-time and repeat offences with student wellbeing?

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During orientation, most institutions inform students and parents of the rules, prohibited conduct, and prescribed penalties. First-time minor offences may result in a reprimand and an apology, while repeat offences may incur stricter penalties, depending on institutional rules and the gravity of the misconduct. However, provisions for counseling, early identification of student vulnerability, and support during disciplinary proceedings remain uneven.

Improvement requires consistent enforcement, timely and impartial inquiries, proportionate penalties, meaningful appeals and appropriate student support.

Regular reviews, student awareness, and trained invigilators can strengthen prevention and address emerging challenges. INIs must also formulate clear policies governing GenAI-assisted work, specifying permissible use, disclosure requirements and prohibited assistance.

Finally: Integrity, fairness, and dignity

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Centres of excellence thrive on academic freedom, institutional trust and responsible leadership. Their true test lies in learning from experience and preventing avoidable harm.

Institutional autonomy must be matched by accountability, upholding integrity, due process, and student dignity while respecting institutional differences. Early recognition of student vulnerability and timely support must complement consistent and humane enforcement.

Integrity demands firm rules; justice demands fair process; humanity demands compassion. Academic excellence and student wellbeing must reinforce each other.

Rajeev Kumar is a former Professor of Computer Science at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, BITS Pilani and JNU, and a former scientist at DRDO and DST. He served as a Senator at an IIT for a decade and was an active member of a Senate Sub-Committee dealing with such cases for the same period.