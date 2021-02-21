Quixplained: Pros, cons of Hydrogen as the alternative fuel

In her Union Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will launch its National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM) in 2021-22. The proposal in the Budget will be followed up with a mission draft over the next couple of months — a roadmap for using hydrogen as an energy source, with a specific focus on green hydrogen, dovetailing India’s growing renewable capacity with the hydrogen economy, government officials indicated.

And while proposed end-use sectors include steel and chemicals, the major industry that hydrogen has the potential of transforming is transportation — which contributes a third of all greenhouse gas emissions, and where hydrogen is being seen as a direct replacement of fossil fuels, with specific advantages over traditional EVs.

Despite its promise, hydrogen technology is yet to be scaled up. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called fuel cell technology “mind- bogglingly stupid”.

Hydrogen’s potential as a clean fuel source has a history spanning nearly 150 years. Hydrogen’s potential as a clean fuel source has a history spanning nearly 150 years.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe

What are the types of Hydrogen? What are the types of Hydrogen?

What are the types of electric vehicles? What are the types of electric vehicles?

What are the benefits of running a car on hydrogen? What are the benefits of running a car on hydrogen?