H-FAST: Why Hyderabad Police has launched a special taskforce to tackle food adulteration

The Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) has been tasked with conducting surprise raids across the city. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last week, the Hyderabad Police launched the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) to check adulteration at food manufacturing units, eateries, and restaurants. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who will oversee the team tasked with conducting surprise raids across the city, said that H-FAST is a dedicated, intelligence-driven mechanism to combat food adulteration.

So, what prompted the move to start a dedicated task force for food adulteration? We explain.

Uptick in incidents

In recent months, Hyderabad has seen an uptick in incidents of food adulteration and manufacturing of spurious food products. During raids, police and health officials have found fake ginger-garlic paste, adulterated paneer, ghee, kova (traditional Indian dairy product used to make sweets), pickles, spoilt milk, curd, and dairy products. Spices like turmeric, chilli powder, and mustard have been found to have been prepared using synthetic materials. These products, manufactured by illegal units in unhygienic conditions, are then supplied to roadside eateries, restaurants, and hotels at cheap rates, which could impact the health of consumers.