H-FAST: Why Hyderabad Police has launched a special taskforce to tackle food adulteration

Last week, the Hyderabad Police launched the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) to check adulteration at food manufacturing units, eateries, and restaurants. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who will oversee the team tasked with conducting surprise raids across the city, said that H-FAST is a dedicated, intelligence-driven mechanism to combat food adulteration.
So, what prompted the move to start a dedicated task force for food adulteration? We explain.
Uptick in incidents
In recent months, Hyderabad has seen an uptick in incidents of food adulteration and manufacturing of spurious food products. During raids, police and health officials have found fake ginger-garlic paste, adulterated paneer, ghee, kova (traditional Indian dairy product used to make sweets), pickles, spoilt milk, curd, and dairy products. Spices like turmeric, chilli powder, and mustard have been found to have been prepared using synthetic materials. These products, manufactured by illegal units in unhygienic conditions, are then supplied to roadside eateries, restaurants, and hotels at cheap rates, which could impact the health of consumers.
For instance, in Mallepally, police seized 1,090 kg of fake ginger-garlic paste. Manufactured using acetic acid, synthetic colours, and gum powder, large quantities of it was supplied to shops and popular eateries across the city.
In a separate raid, police seized fake tea powder, detergent powder, and mosquito repellent. From a dairy products shop, police seized 3,000 kgs of fake paneer, adulterated kova and ghee, and palm oil. At an illegal unit, cops found pickles being prepared using rotten and spoilt vegetables.
What will H-FAST do?
Headed by G Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner (Task Force), H-FAST will initially comprise 28 members, which includes Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and supporting staff focusing on surveillance, detection, and prosecution of offences related to unsafe food. More will join as operations expand.
The teams will conduct checks at food manufacturing units and stores and restaurants. Sajjanar said that its main task is food safety enforcement, and the team will work in close coordination with Food Safety Officers to strengthen regulatory action.
Officials emphasised that food adulteration is a serious offence posing a threat to public health. A zero-tolerance approach will be followed, and stringent legal action will be taken against offenders.
Can the public approach them with complaints?
Yes. A dedicated toll-free number (8712661212) has been established for the public to report instances of food adulteration and unsafe food practices. Citizens can also reach out through H-FAST’s official social media handles to share information and complaints, enabling quicker response and wider public participation.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More