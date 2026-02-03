Explained: Hyderabad Metro expansion, set to connect airport, CM Revanth Reddy’s Bharat Future City, and more

Hyderabad Metro was once one of India's largest metro networks. It is now planning to add more metro lines, with a new financial model for the project.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
5 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 01:16 PM IST
The Hyderabad Metro was once touted as the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the metro rail sector, with the conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) bagging the project.The Hyderabad Metro was once touted as the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the metro rail sector, with the conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) bagging the project. (Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Almost 15 years after the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro rail construction began, its expansion stands at a pivotal juncture, awaiting sanction from the Union government.

“We have a practical and ambitious plan of expansion which will cater to the current and future needs of the city,” Zarfaraz Ahmed, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), told The Indian Express. Here is what the projects will cover once the first phase is expanded and the second phase is approved.

When did the Hyderabad Metro project begin, and what made it unique?

Phase I of the Hyderabad Metro spans 69.2 km, covering three operational metro corridors or lines. Construction began in 2012, with an estimated cost of Rs 22,148 crore. This included Corridor I, which connected Miyapur to LB Nagar, Corridor II from Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Corridor III from Nagole to Raidurg. It became operational in 2017.

The Hyderabad Metro was once touted as the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the metro rail sector, with the conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) bagging the project.

Generally, metro rail projects in India have been financed by the Central government in partnership with the state governments, even though urban development is a state subject under the Constitution. This is because the projects are capital-intensive. However, some projects have been solely funded by the state governments, including through private partnerships, according to the 2017 Metro Rail Policy.

“In 2017, we were the second-largest network in the country. But Hyderabad metro has fallen behind, and it is at the ninth position (in terms of extent) in the country.” Ahmed said.

What areas will the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro cover?

According to the official detailed project report, Phase II will expand the existing three metro corridors or lines — red, green and blue. The Phase II works are divided into two sections, A and B.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Old City Metro: Telangana High Court demands ‘detailed sketch’ of alignment by Dec 16; seeks proximity data to heritage sites

Phase II A will include Corridor IV, stretching from Nagole to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and cover a length of 36.8 km. Corridor V will connect Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis, spanning 11.6 km. Corridor VI will connect Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to Chandrayangutta, spanning 7.5 km, and Corridor VII will connect Miyapur to Patancheru, covering 13.4 km. Corridor VIII will connect LB Nagar to Hayathnagar, covering 7.1 km.

Under Phase II B, the corridor IX will connect Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the Bharat Future City, covering 39.6 km. Bharat Future City is a flagship project launched by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, planned as a 30,000 acre greenfield smart city, designed as a sustainable, net-zero emissions hub. Corridor X will extend from the Jubilee Bus Station to Medchal, covering 24.5 km. Finally, Corridor XI will connect Jubilee Bus Stand to Shamirpet, covering 22 km.

In total, Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro is proposed to cover 162.5 km. For reference, the longest metro network in India is the Delhi Metro, currently covering around 394 km.

What is the current financial model of the metro, and what is proposed?

Story continues below this ad

The existing metro is a PPP project between the state government and L&T. Under this arrangement, L&T was responsible for financing, constructing, and operating the network, while the government provided land, approvals, and other support. Under this structure, L&T held a 90% stake in the project, and the government had the remaining 10%.

The new proposal, however, is different. “In the country, there were only three PPP metro lines other than the Hyderabad Metro. The Delhi airport, which was PPP, was later taken over by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Mumbai Airport Metro line was taken up by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. The only PPP operation line in the country is the Pune Metro. PPP is not a viable structure for metro operations,” Ahmed said.

According to the new proposal, the state government will take over the metro from L&T and integrate the existing lines into the state network. “The state network will be funded 50% by the state and 50% by the Centre,” Ahmed said.

At what stage is the proposal in?

The Telangana government will assume responsibility for the debt of the Phase I project, which is approximately Rs 13,000 crore. In addition to taking over the liabilities, the state will be making a one-time payment of around Rs 2,000 crore to L&T, which will serve as the final settlement for its involvement in the project.

Story continues below this ad

The state would then enter into a cost-sharing agreement with the government of India. “In principle, the detailed project report is accepted. We are waiting for some more technicalities to be ironed out,” Ahmed said.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues
Railways
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
trump modi, trade deal, tariffs
C Raja Mohan writes: Resilience and patience helped Delhi weather Trump's tariff storm
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
SpaceX acquires xAI in record-setting deal as Musk looks to unify AI and space ambitions
SpaceX was already ‌the world's most valuable privately held company, last valued at $800 billion in a recent insider share sale. (Image: Reuters)
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
EXPRESS OPINION
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
In a turbulent world, India and Europe provide an anchor
Pact with EU is not about compulsion but compatibility
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement