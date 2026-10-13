Hunter of underwater threats, why INS Mangrol holds importance for the Navy

In a boost to India’s coastal defence and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Mangrol at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard on Monday (October 12).

The third Mahe-class ASW Shallow-Water Craft (SWC) can track and hunt underwater threats, strengthening maritime surveillance and safeguarding critical coastal approaches — especially in the littoral zone, the strategically and economically critical shallow and near-shore maritime zone.

INS Mangrol is the third of the eight indigenously designed and built Mahe-class ASW-SWCs being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) at Kochi. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, presided over the commissioning ceremony.

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The commissioning of INS Mangrol. (X/@IndianNavy) The commissioning of INS Mangrol. (X/@IndianNavy)

In total, 16 ASW-SWCs are being constructed together by the CSL and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. With over 80% indigenous content, the programme reflects India’s expanding capabilities in naval design, systems integration and defence shipbuilding, the Ministry of Defence has said.

INS Mangrol is named after the coastal town and prominent fishing harbour of Mangrol in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, reflecting the region’s rich maritime heritage. The ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy from 1983 to 2004.

The crest of INS Mangrol features a Panjmukh, a five-pronged weapon. A social media post about the ship commissioning stated, “Like a Pied Kingfisher, we strike with precision”. The Pied Kingfisher is a striking black-and-white waterbird with a sharply pointed bill and distinctive hovering flight. It is native to the coastal waters of Mangrol.

The features of Mahe class

Built by CSL, the Mahe-class vessels adhere to the classification standards of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an internationally recognised body that certifies ships against rigorous technical and safety requirements.

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They are the Indian Navy’s largest warships to use a diesel engine-waterjet propulsion system, combining improved manoeuvrability with reduced underwater noise. While their primary role is anti-submarine warfare in coastal waters, the vessels are also designed for underwater surveillance, search and rescue (SAR), Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine-laying. These ships were designed after considering anti-submarine and patrolling operations along the littoral zone.

CSL has stated that each vessel is 78 metres long, has a beam, or maximum width, of 11.36 metres, and a displacement ranging from 896 to 1,100 tonnes. With a maximum speed of 25 knots (about 46 kmph) and the ability to move up to 1,800 nautical miles (approximately 3,333 km) without refuelling, the ships are equipped to operate indigenously developed sonar systems that use sound waves to detect underwater objects.

Their advanced sensors, weapons and communication suites enable the detection, tracking and engagement of underwater threats. The class also features sophisticated machinery, automation and integrated control systems to support sustained operations in shallow waters. Its armament includes torpedoes, multifunctional anti-submarine rockets, and advanced radar and sonar systems.

The need for ships that hunt sub-surface threats

Before the ASW-SWC programme, the Indian Navy relied on four Abhay-class corvettes (which are faster and smaller ships), customised variants of the Soviet-origin Pauk II-class, for coastal patrol and anti-submarine warfare.

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After decades of service, these vessels were decommissioned between 2017 and October 2025. To replace the ageing fleet and bolster coastal defence, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 16 ASW-SWCs in December 2013 at a cost of over Rs 13,000 crore.

Contracts were subsequently awarded to CSL and GRSE to build eight vessels each. With a coastline stretching approximately 11,000 km, 12 major ports, 184 minor ports and 1,197 islands, India requires specialised platforms capable of detecting and countering underwater threats in shallow coastal waters.

The 16 vessels are divided into two classes. GRSE is building the Arnala-class, comprising INS Arnala, Androth, Anjadip, Amini, Abhay, Agray, Ajay and Akshay. CSL is constructing the Mahe-class, comprising INS Mahe, Malvan, Mangrol, Malpe, Mulki, Magdala, Manapad and Machilipatnam. The entire fleet is expected to be inducted into the Navy over the next two to three years.

The ASW-SWC fleet addresses a critical capability gap by tracking and engaging submarines, particularly stealthy diesel-electric types close to shore. Their shallow draught, advanced sonar systems and high manoeuvrability make them well-suited to safeguard harbour approaches, shipping lanes, offshore energy installations and key naval bases.

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The Navy will thus gain a dedicated force for coastal anti-submarine operations, reinforcing maritime defence while freeing larger warships to focus on missions in deeper waters. The fleet will also complicate covert underwater approaches by adversaries, strengthening India’s maritime security posture in the Indian Ocean Region. Working alongside coastal radar networks, underwater sensors and maritime patrol aircraft, these vessels will contribute to a layered, largely indigenous anti-submarine warfare capability.