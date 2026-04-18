How weather and govt policy slowed Punjab’s wheat procurement this season

As Punjab’s mandis overflow with wheat arrivals at the peak of the procurement season, thousands of farmers find themselves trapped in a crisis made of weather-affected crops and delayed policy decisions.

Problems of shrivelled grain and loss of lustre in wheat crops, largely triggered by unseasonal heat and rains this year, have pushed a large share of the crop outside standard procurement norms.

Punjab, one of India’s largest wheat-producing states, was estimated to procure around 12 million tons of wheat, but until April 16, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) website showed only 20 tons of procurement. Wheat procurement resumed at full pace only on Friday (April 17), when the Centre government announced relaxation for shrivelled, lustre loss and damaged grains, but markets still face a glut of produce amid slow procurement.

While these are largely cosmetic and not related to food safety, the government’s delay in providing timely relaxation of standards has brought procurement to a near standstill. As a result, farmers are being forced to sit in mandis for days, watching their produce lie unsold during what should have been a routine selling season.

What is meant by shrivelled grain and lustre loss in wheat?

Shrivelled grain refers to wheat kernels that are smaller, wrinkled, or not fully developed, usually due to heat stress during grain formation. Lustre loss means the grain loses its natural shine and appears dull or discoloured.

These are largely physical changes, often caused by adverse weather conditions.

How much shrivelled grain and lustre loss is being reported in Punjab?

According to state procurement agencies, a significant portion of this year’s wheat crop — ranging between 15% to 20%, and in some pockets up to 30% — has been affected by shrivelled grains. Lustre loss of upto 80% has been reported in some areas.

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While the Food Corporation of India (FCI) allows only 6% shrivelled and broken grains under standard norms, it has recommended a relaxation. However, the final decision rested with the Centre, and due to delays in this decision, procurement in mandis has slowed down significantly.

Following its recommendations on Friday, a department of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution informed the authorities in Punjab and Haryana about a relaxation. The government has relaxed the limit of lustre loss upto 70% and for shrivelled and broken grains upto 15%.

Do shrivelled grains or lustre-loss wheat have lower food value?

Not necessarily. Most studies and agricultural experts suggest that while shrivelled grains may have slightly lower weight and starch content, their basic nutritional value, such as protein, remains largely intact. Lustre loss is mainly a cosmetic issue and does not significantly impact edibility or safety. However, such grains may fetch lower market prices due to quality standards.

A senior food engineer at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said that lustre loss is a physical characteristic and does not affect the food value of the crop, provided it is stored properly to prevent the development of fungus. Regarding shrivelled grain, he added that while it may not yield optimal quality flour, it is not a major concern from a nutritional standpoint.

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According to Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of the Punjab Arhtiya Association, such grains should not be treated as damaged. Arhatiyas, or commissioning agents, facilitate the transaction between a farmer and the actual buyer of their produce, who may be a private trader, a processor, an exporter, or a government agency like the FCI.

“Damaged grains are those which are unhygienic or affected by fungus or disease. Shrivelled grains or those with lustre loss are not unhygienic,” Cheema said. In procurement terms, “damage” usually refers to grains that are unsafe for consumption, not those with minor physical defects.

What caused procurement issues?

The problem is largely weather-driven. Dr Gurjeet Singh Brar, Director of Agriculture in the Punjab government, explained that wheat requires low temperatures during grain formation, but Punjab witnessed unusually high temperatures in late February and early March. This was followed by heavy rains from mid-March to early April, leading to lodging (crop bending/breaking) and discolouration.

The recent sale-related issues in mandis were due to procurement norms. Government agencies were procuring only wheat that met strict specifications, and shrivelled and lustre-loss grains fell outside these limits unless the relaxation was granted. The delay in relaxation, after sampling and testing by central teams, slowed procurement significantly.

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Farmers have been waiting for over a week in mandis, said Prem Geol, President of another arhatiya association in Punjab. He added that while agencies like the FCI have the capacity to analyse samples quickly, the process is still marred by delays.