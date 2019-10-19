Explained | How uterine transplants are done, and on whom

On Friday, little Radha celebrated her first birthday. India’s first baby born following a uterine transplant of the mother, and the world’s 12th, she is the child of Meenakshi and Hitesh Valan of Bharuch district in Gujarat.

Meenakshi Valan underwent the transplant at Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune on May 29, 2007, and delivered Radha in October 2018.

Uterine transplants were unheard of in the country till 2017. In the last two years, the Galaxy Care Hospital has got over 1,000 applications, with an international one being planned this December.

Why transplant

For women whose uterus is not healthy, or who do not have one, a transplant is the newest form of infertility treatment. In India, about 17% of all women face issues relating to infertility, and the reason is related to the uterus in 20% of such cases. In some cases, the uterus is altogether missing from birth. Meenakshi Valan had a scarred uterus due to multiple abortions and cases of stillbirths. It was unable to hold another foetus. Her mother donated the uterus. Usually, women related to the recipient are potential donors. The donor may be either living or deceased and is chosen from among women up to age 60.

How far it helps

The transplanted uterus is generally intended to be removed after the woman has gone through one or two childbirths. Normal reproduction is not possible with a transplanted uterus. Therefore, a transplant makes sense only because of the success of the technology of in vitro fertilisation (outside the body). The childbirth happens through surgical intervention; the woman experiences no labour pain. The first successful transplant was performed in Saudi Arabia in 2002 but did not result in pregnancy. In Turkey, pregnancy following a 2011 transplant lasted only eight weeks. The first birth after a transplant, in 2014, happened in Sweden.

Procedure and risks

In the earliest cases, doctors took almost 13 hours to retrieve the uterus, because they performed open surgery. With laparoscopic intervention, the time has now come down to about six hours, said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, director of Galaxy Care Hospital, who performed the transplant on Meenakshi Valan last year. If the uterus is taken from a dead woman, the risk of organ rejection increases. This is because often, it would be the last organ harvested — life-supporting organs like heart and liver are retrieved first — and a decreased blood supply increases the chances of rejection of the uterus. The first attempted transplants in Sweden and the United States failed because of these reasons.

Still rare and expensive

Uterine transplants are still extremely rare procedures, complicated and expensive. In the case of Valan — and Shivamma Chalgeri from Solapur who had undergone a transplant the day before Valan underwent hers — the entire process (up to the birth of Valan’s child) was made free because these were the first two such cases in India. Doctors say there are about 600 applications across the country. A uterus transplant, like that for other organs, requires clearances at several levels.