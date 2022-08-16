Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home on August 15

Updated: August 16, 2022 12:56:25 pm
Now that the celebration of Independence Day is over and the time has come to take down all the National Flags that were put up by common citizens across the country, how should you go about it?
The Flag Code of India, 2002, recognises that “a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed, not only amongst people but also in the organisations/ agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag”.
Besides non-statutory instructions that the government issues periodically, the display of the National Flag is governed by the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Flag Code of India, 2002, which took effect on January 26, 2002 in supersession of the earlier ‘Flag Code — India’, brings together all these laws, conventions, practices and instructions.
FOLDING THE FLAG: The Ministry of Culture earlier this month issued a step-by-step guide on how to fold the Flag.
* The Flag must be placed horizontally.
* The saffron and green bands at the top and bottom must be folded under the white band in the middle.
* The white band must be folded in such a way that only the Ashok Chakra is seen, along with parts of the saffron and green bands.
* The Flag thus folded must be carried on the palms or arms to store it.
STORING THE FLAG: According to the Flag Code, the Flag “shall not be used or stored in such a manner as may damage or soil it”. The Flag Code says that the Flag “shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water”.
IN CASE THE FLAG IS SOILED: The Flag Code says that “when the Flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of”.
It “shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or by any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag”.
YOU MUST NOT USE THE FLAG FOR ANY OTHER PURPOSE: The Flag Code says that the National Flag “shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever”.
You must not, for example, use it to cover a table, and the Flag “shall not be draped over…a vehicle, train, or boat”, and “shall not be used as a covering for a building”.
Also, the Flag “shall not be used as a receptacle for receiving, delivering, holding or carrying anything”.
