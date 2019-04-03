How the World Cuppers’ early departure will affect IPL franchises

With IPL being held just before WC, England & Australia players, among some other cricketers, will have to leave early for preparation with their national squads. Niharika Raina takes a look at how the eight teams will be affected

Advertising

CSK: Not much to worry

Players likely to be impacted: Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir (SA)

With several overseas picks at their disposal, Chennai don’t have much to worry about. Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo have retired from international cricket while Mitchell Santner will play the entire duration. Scott Kuggeleijn, the NZ all-rounder who has been roped in as Lungi Ngidi’s replacement, is expected to link up with the squad by Wednesday. If South Africa finalise a date for their pre-World Cup camp, national skipper Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir will have to join it, causing a tiny dent. Sam Billings could be called back if his name appears in England’s squad for World Cup as well as in the limited-overs matches against Ireland and Pakistan, but that’s unlikely.

DC: Well-positioned

Players likely to be impacted: Kagiso Rabada (SA).

Advertising

Delhi won’t be affected much by the World Cup exodus, save for the South African quick Kagiso Rabada. He might be called back to South Africa if the camp dates are out. Chris Morris could stay in the IPL if he doesn’t get a World Cup call. Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Trent Boult will continue to remain with the team. If Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul aren’t named in gthe West Indies squad for the tri-series in Ireland and the World Cup, they could be seen playing for Delhi, if they sneak into the playoffs.

KXIP: Several Risk factors

Players likely to be impacted: Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (Afg), David Miller (SA).

Punjab are at risk. Sam Curran, who shone in Punjab’s win against Delhi with a hat-trick, may not fly back to England if David Willey pips him for the left arm seamer’s slot in World Cup squad. Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman might be called in to join West Indies and Afghanistan respectively for the Ireland tri-series if Punjab doesn’t reach the last four. David Miller has the South African rider hanging on his head. Hardus Viljoen and Moises Henriques are unlikely to feature at the World Cup.

KKR: MVP the only worry

Players likely to be impacted: Andre Russell (WI).

Kolkata won’t be affected much by their overseas players leaving them in the later stages of the season. Sunil Narine doesn’t look a surety for the World Cup given that he last played an ODI three years ago. Chris Lynn’s chances are also bleak as are Carlos Brathwaite’s. MVP Andre Russell could be called in for the Ireland tri-series if Kolkata doesn’t reach the playoffs. Lockie Ferguson is available for the whole season. Joe Denly could be given a call-up by England. Harry Gurney isn’t a certainty with him last featuring in an England ODI in 2014.

MI: Sufficient depth

Players likely to be impacted: Lasith Malinga (SL), Jason Behrendorff (Aus), Quinton de Kock (SA), Evin Lewis (WI).

Lasith Malinga has gone back home to participate in a provincial tournament, which serves as Sri Lanka’s World Cup trials. Post April 11, Malinga might rejoin Mumbai. Jason Behrendorff has joined the team after being on international duty for Australia. But he will have a limited role to play as he has to fly back after May 1. The same goes for Quinton de Kock, if South Africa organise their preparatory camp. Evin Lewis might link up with West Indies for the tri-series if Mumbai doesn’t reach the last four. Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan and Kieron Pollard will remain with Mumbai as their chances of making it to the World Cup are dim.

RR: Staring down the barrel

Players likely to be impacted: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler (all Eng), Steve Smith and Ashton Turner (Aus), Oshane Thomas (WI).

The team that will look brittle without its major overseas players is Rajasthan. Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner and Jos Buttler are all very much in the World Cup scheme of things for their respective nations. By all accounts, they will be leaving the tournament early. Stokes, Buttler and Archer have international commitments while Smith and Turner will take part in the preparatory camp. Liam Livingstone isn’t certain to make it to the World Cup so he will stay. Oshane Thomas could be called up by West Indies for the tri-series if RR remains in the bottom half of the table.

RCB: A problem area

Players likely to be impacted: Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Aus), Moeen Ali (Eng), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile have joined the franchise after the ODI series against Pakistan. But they will have to depart early, leaving them with little time to reverse Bangalore’s sluggish fortunes. Moeen Ali will also be back in England for matches against Ireland and Pakistan. West Indies participating in the tri-series in Ireland might see Shimron Hetmyer being called up if Bangalore doesn’t improve its playoff chances. However, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme will be available for the entire competition. If Heinrich Klaasen isn’t in the World Cup squad, he could stay with Bangalore.

SRH: Mass Exodus

Players likely to be impacted: David Warner (Aus), Jonny Bairstow (Eng), Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi (Afg), Shakib Al-Hasan (B’desh).

Advertising

Hyderabad will be heavily affected by the World Cup exodus. If selected for the mega event, David Warner will have to take part in the pre-tournament camp to be held post May 1. Jonny Bairstow will have to fly back to England for international assignments against Ireland and Pakistan while Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi too are scheduled to join Afghanistan for their matches against Scotland and Ireland. With Bangladesh’s camp starting by April 24 and a tri-series in Ireland to follow, Shakib Al Hasan will have to depart from the IPL. Kane Willamson, Martin Guptill and Billy Stanlake will continue to be available for the whole duration.

(Niharika Raina is an intern with The Indian Express)