How the states scored in NITI Health Index: top and bottom 3 in key indicators

In the second edition of the NITI Aayog health index report card (The Indian Express, June 26), Kerala was once again ranked the best among the states while Uttar Pradesh was at the bottom. The “Healthy States, Progressive India” rankings.

Advertising

These rankings are on the basis of a Health Index, which is a composite score incorporating 23 indicators covering key aspects of performance in the health sector.

These include several indicators relating to health outcomes (such as neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, low birth weight among newborns), indicators relating to governance and information (such as integrity of data) and inputs/processes (such as positions vacant at hospitals).

READ | Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst: NITI Aayog report

The graphics show the performers of the top three and bottom three in some of the major indicators relating to health outcomes.