Explained: How the Sector 17 Plaza turned into a flea market

French architect Le Corbusier may never have imagined that Chandigarh’s Sector 17, once known as the crown of City Beautiful, will turn into a flea market. All thanks to the Chandigarh Administration, which has been unable to control the vendors’ menace – all of which began post the street vendors’ survey.

Why is the City’s heart termed as a flea market today?

Today, one can notice more than 300 vendors spread across the plaza selling items like purses, belts, footwear, earrings and even food items of different kinds. The vendors have encroached upon almost each and every square foot of the plaza.

However, this was not the situation prior to 2016, when the street vendors survey began. The Municipal Corporation had stated that it wont dislocate any vendor until the survey was on. In that process, vendors mushroomed at the most unexpected places, including busy sectors and even the Sector 17 plaza, a place once known for its open spaces.

Vendors, on the other hand, say that they have been around in the area for years and should not be dislocated from the plaza.

When did the mushrooming of vendors begin?

The number of vendors kept swelling post the civic body’s announcement in 2016 of not evicting any vendors till the completion of the survey. The survey was held to peg the exact number of vendors to provide them with licenses. However, street vendors, who were not present earlier, could be seen at the Plaza during and after the survey.

According to the survey, there were 22,214 vendors in Chandigarh who were to get a legal status despite the enforcement limiting the number of legal vendors to 7,500 in 2012. Later, questions were raised over the survey as well.

Why has the Administration been unable to check the menace in the plaza?

Even as there has been criticism from various quarters for being unable to check the vendors menace, the Administration says it is helpless because vendors have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court and taken a stay. “We cannot help it. If we go to remove the vendors, they show us the stay orders,” said a senior officer from the Estate office.

Ram Milan Gaur, president of the Street Vendors Association said that around 300 vendors have taken stay in Sector 17. “They have been here for years. How can the Administration dislocate until they don’t give licenses. It is unfair,” he said.

Why are the shopkeeper of Sector 17 up in arms against the Administration?

In January 2017, the shopkeepers of Sector 17 moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the administration and Municipal Corporation for removal of street vendors from the plaza.

The plea was filed by four shop owners in the main shopping complex of Sector 17. In their plea, the shopkeepers alleged that they were suffering from acute hardships and difficulty in view of the fact that the vendors have been allowed to do business despite various by-laws and notifications. “There are vendors/hawkers sitting in almost whole of the shopping area in the open space at Sector 17 meant for pedestrians as well as in front of the shops of the petitioners, thus causing detriment to the likes of the petitioners,” read the plea.

Stating that the authorities have failed to take action against the street vendors, the shopkeepers have said that their presence was not only detrimental to their business but added that tourists were finding it extremely difficult to walk around in the shopping complex.

What is the present status?

All the cases filed by street vendors and the shopkeepers will be heard by one bench now. The date of hearing is October 17.

Earlier, the cases were heard by different judges as cases by different vendors association from different sectors and subsequently by the shopkeepers were filed separately.

Was there a delay on part of the UT Administration in giving the licenses?

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its 2016-17 report had pointed out that the UT Administration had failed to frame a scheme under the Street Vendors Act, within the stipulated time period of six months.

The report specified, “For protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending, the Government of India published the Street Vendors Act 2014. As per Chapter X, the appropriate government shall within one year from the date of commencement of the Act by notification make rules for carrying out provisions of the Act. Also, the appropriate government shall frame a scheme within six months from date of commencement of this Act after due consultation with local authority and town vending committees.” It further stated, “In this regard, it was noticed that Street Vendors Act, UT Chandigarh, had been notified on July 27, 2015, but Chandigarh administration could not frame a scheme in this regard as per the said time limit given in the act.”