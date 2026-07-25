Premium

How the new US tariffs stack India against its competitors

The US bracketed countries into four tariff tiers based on based on their measures to curb imports of 'forced labour' products. The second-most favourable rate has been offered to India, while top competitors Vietnam and China are in the least favourable group.

US tariffs stack India against its competitors, Trump Tariffs, Donald Trump, trump tariff impositions, India-US ties, trade war, us trade war, donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, Trump India trade deal, India US tariff cuts, Trump India tariffs announcement, India US trade agreement, Modi Trump trade talks, India US economic relations, India lowers tariffs for US, US India trade negotiations, Trump Modi tariff deal, India US import export policy, Trump on India tariffs, US India business ties, trade war India US, India trade policy changes, India US tariff reduction, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. (AP)
Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
6 min readJul 25, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

The US administration under Donald Trump has begun its efforts to reconstruct its International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs that were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court in February.

Starting Friday, the administration began imposing new tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 on the grounds that the 60 countries it targets — all major exporters to the US — have failed to take measures to stop imports of goods manufactured through forced labour.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
indianexpress
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Pr... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments