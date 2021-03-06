How slowdown hit filing before outbreak

Latest data on ITRs filed showed a contraction of 9.8 per cent in filings of ITR-1 offline and 4.5 per cent in filings of ITR-1 online for FY20.

India’s economic stress preceded the Covid-19 outbreak, and it worsened in the aftermath of the pandemic as individuals with incomes and salaries took a hit. The latest data on income tax returns (ITRs) shows a 6.6 per cent contraction in the number of returns filed by individuals earning up to Rs 50 lakh for fiscal 2019-20.

Returns filed

Latest data on ITRs filed showed a contraction of 9.8 per cent in filings of ITR-1 offline and 4.5 per cent in filings of ITR-1 online for FY20. ITR-1 Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual, who is not included in the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), having an income of up to Rs 50 lakh. Total income includes income from salary or pension, income from one house property, income from other sources such as interest from a bank account (excluding winning from lottery and income from racehorses, income taxable under section 115BBDA or income of nature referred to in section 115BBE) and where agricultural income is up to Rs 5,000.

High income earners

The ITRs filed by high income earners also fell, with a 3.5 per cent fall in FY20 for filings of ITR-2. It is filed by individuals and HUFs with income over Rs 50 lakh. A person with income from salaries, more than one house property, capital gains and income from other sources, having income from sources outside India and holding assets outside India can file ITR-2, though income shouldn’t be from profits and gains of business or profession.

Trend

The overall filings of ITRs including individuals, corporates and businesses shrank 6.5 per cent in FY20. The filings of ITR-3, which is filed by an individual and HUF whose income is from business or profession, or an individual holding partnership in a firm, contracted 18.3 per cent in FY20.

Tax experts see the contraction as an indication of a shrinking of the segment as well as possible delayed return filings due to various extensions provided to taxpayers following Covid-19.