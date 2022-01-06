Explained: How PM’s security is planned

With the Prime Minister’s cavalcade stranded on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur district for over 15 minutes due to a protest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab government on what it called “a major lapse in the security of the PM”.

How is PM’s security planned?

Planning of the PM’s security during any visit is an elaborate exercise that involves central agencies and state police forces. Broad guidelines are laid down in what is called the SPG’s Blue Book. Three days before any planned visit, the SPG (Special Protection Group), which is responsible for PM’s security, holds a mandatory Advance Security Liaison (ASL) with everyone involved in securing the event, including Intelligence Bureau officials in the concerned state, state police officials and the concerned district magistrate. Every minute detail is discussed. Once the meeting is over, an ASL report is prepared, based on which all security arrangements are made.

What is chalked out during the meeting?

Generally, a PM’s visit is supposed to be chalked out to the last detail and then the itinerary is expected to be stuck to. The meeting discusses how the PM would arrive (by air, road or rail) and, once he lands, how he would reach the venue of his programme (generally by helicopter or road). Inputs of central agencies and local intelligence are taken into consideration.

The security of the venue — which involves aspects such as entry and exit, frisking of those coming to the venue, and placing of door frame metal detectors — is discussed. Even the structural stability of the dais is checked.

“Fire safety of the venue is also audited. Even weather report for the day is taken into consideration. If the PM is likely to take a boat, the functional readiness and safety of the boat is authorised on a certificate. If there are bushes on the route the PM is likely to take, SPG may ask them to be cut down. Narrow patches of the route are mapped and more men are asked to be posted there for route security,” said a senior police officer who has managed security of multiple visits by PM Narendra Modi.

Who is responsible for what?

“SPG only gives proximate security. When PM is travelling to any state, it is the responsibility of the state police to ensure overall security. They have the responsibility of intelligence gathering, route clearance, venue sanitisation and crowd management,” former UP DGP OP Singh who has served in in the SPG earlier said.

Central intelligence agencies are responsible for providing inputs about any threat. However, it is the SPG that takes the final call on how the security is to be arranged. Sources said the SPG never allows the PM’s movement until the local police give the go-ahead.

Sources said state police are also supposed to conduct anti-sabotage checks and secure the route by placing not only men on the roads but also snipers on rooftops. The state police also provide a pilot that leads the PM’s cavalcade. If he is likely to stay at a place, an SP-level officer is deputed as camp commandant to ensure security.

During public meetings, rallies and road shows, apart from policemen, an SP is deputed to post men in plainclothes for security. “During rallies, leaders do not want to be surrounded by uniformed men. But they can’t be left unattended. So men in plainclothes, sometimes even masquerading as party workers, are deputed,” another officer said.

What happens if plans change suddenly?

A contingency plan is always made in advance. That is why, sources said, the weather report is taken into consideration. “What if because of bad weather, the PM can’t fly to the venue. So an alternative route by road is planned in advance, the route sanitised and security placed on the road even if the PM is supposed to fly. You can’t arrange security at the last minute,” the officer said.

Sources said this happens often as a helicopter requires 1,000 m visibility. “A lot of times during the winters, the PM has to take the road because of fog. Those routes have been planned and secured in advance. If for any reason the route is found to be not clear, the state police does not give the go-ahead. The visit is cancelled,” the officer said.

What if there are spontaneous protests?

Sources said protests are always a threat to any VIP’s visit and thus elaborate planning is made in advance by the state police to thwart them. Generally, local intelligence has inputs on which groups are planning a protest and preventive action is taken. “There is a list of suspicious people or potential protesters with the local police. They are picketed in advance. Physical and electronic surveillance is mounted to gather information on such surprises. If there is a planned protest that cannot be stalled, then the route is avoided,” the officer said.

What happened in Punjab?

While Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has claimed the PM had a sudden change of plan, the Home Ministry has claimed the PM’s programme was communicated in advance. “He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the ministry said in a statement.

O P Singh found fault with the Punjab police. “In the case of Punjab, when PM chose to travel by road because of bad weather, it was the responsibility of the local police to sanitise the entire route, place snipers on rooftops… SPG never allows the PM to move unless it has got the go-ahead from the local police about the security of the route,” he said.

In the present case, Singh said, the PM was totally exposed atop a flyover for over 15 minutes. “This was not even a road cross-section. It simply means that the local police failed to secure the entry and exit of the flyover. Let’s remember, Punjab is a state bordering Pakistan. This was a serious security lapse,” he said.