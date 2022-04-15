Explained: How Mumbai’s Goregaon-Mulund link project will benefit commuters

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs, performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in Goregaon on Thursday (April 14).

The GMLR project

The 12.2-km GMLR is an elevated road being constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to connect Goregaon in the western suburbs to Mulund in the eastern suburbs.

GMLR is the fourth major link connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, and is being implemented in four phases. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The GMLR is expected to radically transform the way Mumbai travels, reducing traffic congestion and cutting the travel time significantly.

The 12.2-km road will run between Oberoi Mall in Goregaon (East) on the Western Express Highway and Airoli Naka Chowk on Eastern Express Highway in Mulund (East).

The junction will consist of 5+5 lanes. The GMLR will include a 4.7-km-long twin tunnel passing 25 m-200 m under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and a 1.6-km-long belt tunnel passing through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City). The tunnels will have six lanes each.

Following the bhumipujan of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (flyover) on the Mulund end last month, today laid the foundation for the flyover at the Goregaon end. The GMLR is going to transform the way Mumbai travels entirely, and we are committed to its on-time completion pic.twitter.com/n5DAe70aXJ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2022

The existing road from Western Express Highway to Film City in Goregaon will be connected to Amar Nagar in Mulund West, and further to the Eastern Express Highway.

Status of the work

The BMC has said that widening work on the 2.8-km stretch of the existing road from Oberoi Mall to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, and the 2.7-km stretch from Tansa Pipeline on the Mulund side to the East Expressway junction, are expected to be completed next year.

Cost of the project

The project was initially estimated to cost Rs 4,770 crore. The cost was revised by BMC owing to additional work and the construction of the twin tunnels under SGNP, and the estimated cost of the project now is Rs 6,225 crore.

The BMC has said that seven structures will be built to rehabilitate people affected by the project.