How India and Israel have deepened cooperation in agriculture

The centre will also support germplasm exchange, technology demonstrations, post-harvest solutions, and capacity-building initiatives.
In his joint statement with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said: “Together, we will also develop future-ready farming solutions. The establishment of the India–Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture in India will provide a strong foundation for advancing this collaboration.”
“Agricultural cooperation between our two countries has a long and successful history. Today, we have resolved to give this collaboration a futuristic direction,” Modi said on Thursday (February 26).
The role of the innovation centre
According to Dr Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General of ICAR, the centre will focus on agricultural innovation by focusing on civilian drones, satellite-based forecast data for irrigation and fertigation management, farm mechanisation, integrated pest and disease control, technical support for nematode management and beekeeping.
It will also play a role in plant germplasm management and exchange in horticultural crops, and conduct capacity-building activities for faculty and students of ICAR’s higher education institutions, including Krishi Vigyan Kendras, in both India and Israel.
The centre will work on post-harvest management and mechanisation in key horticultural crops, and facilitate collaboration to demonstrate solutions tailored to specific crops.
Villages of Excellence
Even before the announcement of the IINCA, India and Israel were jointly running a ‘Centres of Excellence’ programme for fruits and vegetables. So far, 35 Centres of Excellence have become operational, and India plans to expand the number to 100.
“The Centres of Excellence established in India with Israel’s cooperation stand today as outstanding examples of our friendship. Encouraged by their success, we have set a target to expand their number to 100,” Modi said.
“Taking this cooperation a step further, we are working towards the creation of Villages of Excellence. This initiative will bring Israeli technology to villages across India and significantly enhance the income and productivity of millions of farmers,” he added.
20 joint fellowships in agricultural research
During Modi’s visit, both countries also announced the launch of 20 joint fellowships for agricultural research, enabling Indian researchers to work at the Volcani Agriculture Research Organization in Israel.
Cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture
Apart from the MoU for IINCA, the two countries also signed an agreement on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture. The pact aims to strengthen India–Israel collaboration in sustainable, technology-driven fisheries and aquaculture, covering advanced production systems, disease management, mariculture, and seaweed cultivation.
The cooperation will span research and development, trade, training, innovation, and the establishment of Centres of Excellence.