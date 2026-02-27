How India and Israel have deepened cooperation in agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others during the exchanging of an MoU at a joint press meet, in Jerusalem. PTI

India and Israel have signed an agreement to establish a centre in India to develop next-generation agricultural technologies such as precision farming and satellite-based irrigation.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Israel’s agency for international development cooperation, MASHAV, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up the India–Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture (IINCA) at ICAR. Here’s what this development means for India.

The details of the agreement

The MoU for the India–Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel on February 25–26. The agreement aims to establish a joint innovation centre at ICAR to develop advanced agricultural technologies and methods such as precision farming, satellite-based irrigation, advanced machinery and integrated pest management.