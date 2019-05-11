How EPL became the premier league

At the end of the season, English clubs will hold aloft both the Champions League as well as the Europa League, the league title-race is still on a knife-edge going into the last day. Meanwhile, England are the reigning U-17 and 20 champions to go with their senior World Cup semifinal appearance in 32 years. There has been a discernible power-shift in Europe, from the tight clutches of Spain to England.

Turning up style quotient

The best of English sides weren’t as much as reputed for the aesthetic appeal as for the emblazoning of English virtues like resistance and fortitude. But times have changed; Guardiola’s Manchester City probably play the most stylish football in Europe, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are not far behind, Unai Emery’s Arsenal still play with a lot of flair while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has unshackled the innate regression of Mourinho’s United. There’s also a diversity of styles—from Klopp’s high-energy game to Guardiola’s technical-veracity and Pochettino’s tactical flexibility to Sarri’s counterattacking verve (wish Mourinho remained as a defensive antithesis).

Flowing cash

Since the turn of the decade, with petrodollars blowing across the English shores, English clubs have emerged as the biggest spenders. Manchester City tops the pile, have rolled out an incredible £1.325billion in transfer fees since 2010. Chelsea is a close second, having splurged £1.310billion. Manchester United and Liverpool occupy the fifth and seventh spots, which means four of the top spenders have been from England. Remarkably, it has been wanton spending but studied venturing. Not to disregard the 5 billion pounds worth of TV deals. In just nine years, there has been a staggering 687 percent spike in overseas broadcast revenue.

Competitive EPL

In terms of competitiveness (not necessarily quality), the EPL has been miles ahead of the pack, best testified by the fact that it’s one of the only two leagues where the title-race is still alive. Moreover, as many as four different teams have won the league in the last six years. In the same span, Bayern Munich and Juventus have fiercely guarded the league monopoly in Italy and Germany. Since Atletico Madrid’s coup in 2014, the La Liga has shuttled between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as has been the resounding theme in Spanish footballing history. In France, Monaco has disturbed PSG’s dominance just once since 2013.

Near Spanish implosion

Madrid have been going around in circles after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have plateaued while the crop of young acquisitions hasn’t transitioned, forcing Zidane to call for massive overhauling next year. Likewise, Barcelona have become excessively Messi-centric, are still scouting for Xavi-Iniesta replacements. Bayern Munich are going through a period of rough transition while Juventus haven’t the vision to match their ambition.

The cream of managers

The most vibrant footballing brains have packed their bags and descended on England. From Guardiola to Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to Maurizo Sarri, English clubs have ferociously haggled to ship in the most progressive thinkers of the game. At the same time, a paucity of coaching potential has marked the Spanish clubs, who have lorded over Europe this decade. Barcelona have struggled for ideas post the departure of Luis Enrique, Real Madrid jettisoned two coaches in the space of eight months before re-summoning Zinedine Zidane. Even indefatigable Diego Simeone has seemed jaded. Meanwhile, in Italy, a select-few seem to play musical chairs.