How the Election Commission was set up, how it got 3 members in 1993

Election Commission explained: Protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar roiled the national capital for a second consecutive day on Sunday (October 11), even as the Delhi Police detained thousands over the weekend.

Given that the Election Commission has the critical responsibility of holding free and fair elections, its conduct has often been scrutinised. How was the Election Commission first set up? Why did it go from being a single-member body to having three members to one member to three members again? How is the EC funded? We explain.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is a permanent constitutional body. According to its website, it was established “in accordance with the Constitution on 25th January 1950.”

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The Constitution gave it the “superintendence, direction and control of the entire process for conduct of elections to Parliament and Legislature of every State and to the offices of President and Vice-President of India,” the ECI website says.

Who sits on the Election Commission?

Originally, the Commission had only a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). It now consists of the CEC and two Election Commissioners (ECs). The President appoints them, and they serve six years or until age 65, whichever comes first.

They have the same status, salary and perks as available to Supreme Court judges. Similarly, the CEC can only be impeached through Parliament, like a Supreme Court judge.

Also in Explained | Appointing the Election Commission: An Expert Explains what Constituent Assembly said

Article 324 of the Constitution, which deals with ‘Superintendence, direction and control of elections to be vested in an Election Commission’, does not mention the number of members it should have.

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“The Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf by Parliament, be made by the President,” it says.

How Election Commission went from one member to three

For nearly four decades, the Commission had one member. That changed just before the ninth Lok Sabha elections.

S K Mendiratta, who served with the Election Commission of India for more than 53 years, had earlier told The Indian Express that the ECI was expanded against the backdrop of differences between the Congress government of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and CEC R V S Peri Sastri.

“These differences began with the Presidential election of 1987. The Union government wanted the nomination process for the election to be timed in such a way that Giani Zail Singh, whose relations with Rajiv were tense, was prevented from throwing his hat in the ring for a second term. But Peri Sastri declined to play ball, and when the time for Lok Sabha elections came two years later, the government, unsure of how he would act, decided to curtail the CEC’s powers by turning the ECI into a multi-member commission,” Mendiratta said in 2019.

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Two positions were created by a notification on October 7, 1989, and S S Dhanoa and V S Seigell were appointed Election Commissoners on October 16. According to Mendiratta, “Despite many disagreements between the three Election Commissioners, and the fact that there were no rules governing the transaction of business for the Commission, the Lok Sabha elections of 1989 were conducted successfully.”

Back to one

The arrangement did not last. “Soon after coming to power, the National Front government of Prime Minister V P Singh rescinded the Presidential notification of October 7, 1989,” Mendiratta said. Dhanoa challenged his removal in the Supreme Court, which dismissed his petition. The court did observe, Mendiratta recalls, that “more heads were better than one” and that there should be provision for transaction of business if the Commission were again made multi-member.

A banner against the SIR at a protest in Pune. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) A banner against the SIR at a protest in Pune. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

The government then enacted The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Conditions of Service) Act, 1991, which gave the CEC a status equal to that of a Supreme Court judge, and his retirement age was fixed at 65 years. The ECs were given the status of High Court judges, and their retirement age was fixed at 62 years. The Act then had no provisions to govern the transaction of the Commission’s business.

However, for the next two years, the ECI continued to function as a single-member body.

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Then on December 12, 1990, T N Seshan was appointed CEC. “Unhappy with Seshan asserting the Commission’s independence, the Congress government headed by P V Narasimha Rao decided to expand the ECI again on October 1, 1993. M S Gill and G V G Krishnamurthy were appointed ECs.

Simultaneously, The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Conditions of Service) Act, 1991 was amended by an Ordinance. The name of the law was changed to The Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. The government made the CEC and the ECs equal by giving all three the status of a Supreme Court judge, retiring at the age of 65 years. In other words, all three Commissioners now had equal decision-making powers,” Mendiratta said.

A new chapter titled ‘Transaction of Business’, containing Sections 9, 10 and 11, was introduced in the Act. These three sections envisaged that the CEC and the ECs would act in such a manner that there was unanimity in their decision-making and, in case there was any difference of opinion on any issue, the majority view would prevail.

Seshan moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the three provisions were an attempt by the government to curtail his powers. A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India A M Ahmadi dismissed the petition (T N Seshan Chief Election Commissioner vs Union Of India & Ors, July 14, 1995), and the ECI has functioned as a three-member body ever since.

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How is the Election Commission funded?

According to the EC’s website, the “Secretariat of the Commission has an independent budget, which is finalised directly in consultation between the Commission and the Finance Ministry of the Union Government. The latter generally accepts the recommendations of the Commission for its budgets.”

What else does the Election Commission do apart from holding polls?

The Commission has advisory jurisdiction in matters of disqualifying sitting MPs and MLAs. “The cases of persons found guilty of corrupt practices at elections which come before the Supreme Court and High Courts are also referred to the Commission for its opinion on the question as to whether such person shall be disqualified from contesting elections and, if so, for what period,” the EC’s website says.