Explained: How Delhi govt hopes to tackle unemployment crisis through a new job portal

Many businesses tare unable to resume businesses as labours have left for their hometown due to covid-19 lockdown (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Many businesses tare unable to resume businesses as labours have left for their hometown due to covid-19 lockdown (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The Delhi government Monday launched a portal to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, making a push to address the city’s unemployment crisis, sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the various curbs to stop its spread.

Making the announcement, CM Arvind Kejriwal stressed on the need to revive Delhi’s economy, appealing to industrialists, traders, market associations, NGOs among others to come ahead and help get businesses back on their feet.

The CM said the prevailing situation was in many ways paradoxical as people are finding it difficult to find jobs at a time employers, cutting across categories, are unable to resume businesses due to a shortage of labour. The portal will help plug that gap, Kejriwal said.

How do you log into the portal?

To log in, one just needs to log on to jobs.delhi.gov.in The homepage of the bilingual portal, available in Hindi and English, has two options to choose from – ‘I want a job’ and ‘I want to hire’. As the options suggest, the first one is for job seekers while the second is for employers.

How do you register as a job seeker?

The portal has a simple layout. Upon tapping on ‘I want a job’, one will have to enter his or her mobile number. An OTP will be sent to that number which will have to be entered to log in. The next page has 32 various categories of jobs to choose from ranging from accountant to construction to event management. The next step will be to create a profile by entering details such as name, qualification, work experience.

How will my profile reach employers?

An individual will be introduced to a range of jobs depending on the qualifications possessed. A person looking to apply will have to tap on the job option appearing to be suiting his or her profile to get connected with the employers over WhatsApp or voice call.

Will this portal help revive the economy?

Going by the Chief Minister’s own admission, the pandemic wrecked the economy with people losing jobs in large numbers, factories shutting down, resulting in widespread distress. “People need jobs, businesses, income. We need to focus on the economy now,” Kejriwal said. He also pointed out how the Delhi government did not enforce another round of lockdown or weekend lockdowns as being witnessed in many other states. He suggested with migrants returning in large numbers, labour crunch should not act as an obstacle for traders looking to lift shutters. More than a demand, supply gap, the issue was about connecting job seekers with job givers, the CM suggested. The portal promises to help bridge that divide.

But can the economy bounce back with corona still around?

Kejriwal said Delhi has turned the corner in terms of tacking corona, while stressing on the need to guard against complacency. Delhi has around 11,904 active corona cases currently. Out of 15,301 Covid beds in hospitals, over 12,400 are vacant, which includes 768 ICU beds with ventilators and 621 ICU beds without ventilators. There has been a 44 per cent reduction in deaths between early June and early July, he said, adding that the positivity rate in Delhi – where testing is fuelled mostly by rapid antigen tests – has also dipped to around 5 per cent.

What other steps are being taken to revive Delhi’s economy?

The Delhi government believes the continued suspension of the metro services is a major impediment in reopening the city. CM Kejriwal has in the recent past pointed out how Delhi Metro, with its vast network crisscrossing the capital and NCR towns, is the city’s lifeline. However, a decision on allowing metro services can be taken only by the Union government. Among other steps, the government is issuing an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their businesses. A slew of other measures are also expected to be announced by the government over the course of the week.

