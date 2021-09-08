How CSC network may help expand passport services

The Common Services Centres (CSC), a special purpose vehicle of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have received approvals to manage and operate Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) kiosks in rural areas.

Why have CSCs been allowed to manage and operate PSKs?

The CSCs have an extensive network of village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) who run and operate over 2.5 lakh centres across India. Most of these centres are present either in rural or semi-urban areas, where internet connectivity is not always the fastest.

In such a scenario, CSCs have managed to create a niche for themselves by offering services such as registering people for voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, helping them pay their electricity and other bills on time, as well as provide basic banking services.

With such an extensive network, the government will find it easier to use CSCs to do the bulk of the work such as collection of documents, photographs and other details necessary for the passport process as well as the initial non-police verification.

Will CSCs be allowed to conduct other biometric verification in future?

Biometric verification for passports is a very complex process which requires storing such data in very secure systems. Since the CSCs do not have very secure systems in their premises, it is unlikely that they will be allowed to conduct such biometric verification on their own.