Explained: How Covid-19 has disrupted access to Parkinson’s medication

Patients from high income countries in East Asia, Europe and North America were less affected. (Representational Image)

A global survey of healthcare professionals has found that during the pandemic, patients with Parkinson’s disease in large parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin and South America experienced difficulty in accessing their medication.

The email survey was done by the Movement Disorders Society in June, and published in the journal Movement Disorders recently. It received 346 responses from 76 countries.

The responses indicated that 88.9 per cent of those in low-income countries considered access to Parkinson’s disease medication to have been affected by Covid-19, compared with 22.8 per cent of those in high income countries.

All of the surveyed health professionals in low-income countries indicated that this would result in increased disability.

Resource-poor countries appear to be disproportionately affected compared with more affluent countries. Patients from high income countries in East Asia, Europe and North America were less affected.

Source: Queen Mary University of London

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd